Dallas Mavericks still have not won back-to-back games with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, falling to 4-9 in their games played together

Updated 10 mins ago on
Zach Wolpin
The Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving experiment has not worked out too smoothly so far. Injuries have limited the number of games played together so far and the Mavericks are in danger of missing the playoffs this season. Doncic and Irving have played 13 games together and have gone 4-9. They have not won back-to-back games together this season and Luka has been visibly upset with how the season has played out since trading for Kyrie. 

Before Kyrie Irving played a game for the Mavericks, they had a 29-26 record and were a top-five team in the West for the first half of the season. After their 116-108 loss on the road to the 76ers last night, the Mavs are now three games under .500 at 37-40 and are 11th in the West.

They only have five games left in the regular season to get back into the 10th spot to at least make the play-in game. It would be only the second time in Luka’s career that he’ll miss the postseason. Texas Sports Betting sites have the Mavericks at (+5000) to win the Finals this season.

Luka and Kyrie have yet to win back-to-back games in their 13 played together so far

The Dallas Mavericks are 3-7 in their last ten games and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Wins have not been easy to come by for the Mavericks and it’s been for various reasons. Both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have missed a number of games in the last few weeks for Dallas.

That is why Doncic and Irving have not won back-to-back games when they both play this season and have a 4-9 overall record. The thought of them playing together scared Western Conference opponents, but that fear has since passed. Roles have now been reversed on Dallas as they are in danger of missing the playoffs in a season where that shouldn’t have been a question.

Zach Wolpin

