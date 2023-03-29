If the Mavericks continue downfall, Luka Doncic might become one of NBA’s highest scorers to ever miss the playoffs

Ever since the trade deadline came to an end in February, the Mavericks downfall has been evident, as they keep losing crucial games week after week and regular season is about to conclude. As the Dallas team are currently sitting in the Western Conference’s 11th spot with only six more contests to go, they are dangerously close to missing out on the playoffs.

This would mean a tremendous upset for Luka Doncic, considering he is one of the best players in the NBA and the current second-highest scoring average in the league. Even though they share the same record as the Oklahoma City Thunder, who currently hold the final play-in spot, there’s a big chance the Slovenian will miss out on the post-season.

Luka Doncic could become one of NBA's highest scorers to ever miss playoffs if Mavericks continue slide

The question is, how can a team miss out on the playoffs with a superstar of Doncic’s caliber? Even the New Orleans Pelicans have a bigger chance at the moment, considering they’ve been playing without their most valuable player Zion Williamson since January 2.

The consequences would be catastrophic for an already poorly-handled Dallas administration, as traditionally many franchises have lost their shiniest gem after not reaching the next round of the league.

You could say that the blockbuster deal involving Kyrie Irving and the Nets has been a huge disillusion so far, as the team is 8-13 ever since he arrived in Texas. Not even when both the Slovenian and the newcomer share the court have they been strong, leaving a 4-8 mark at the moment.

In that time frame, they've gone from the West's fifth spot, all the way down the ladder to the 11th place. The Dallas squad also face the possibility of losing their star player on a critical game along this final push, as one more technical foul will earn Doncic a one-match suspension.

The Dallas squad also face the possibility of losing their star player on a critical game along this final push, as one more technical foul will earn Doncic a one-match suspension.

Who are the other NBA greats who missed the playoffs after an outstanding personal season?

It’s been 50 years since the last time a player with more than 33ppg scoring average missed the playoffs, Tiny Archibald being the last to suffer this fate. The Slovenian is 32.9 points per game this season, as only five other athletes in NBA history have missed out on the next stage with an average of at least 32 points.

Let’s take a look at some of these impressive stories. Stephen Curry, for example, won the scoring title back in 2020/21, but as Golden State finished 8th in the West, they were eventually eliminated from the Play-in Tournament and never reached the Conference’s first round.

One of the most impressive disappointments came in the 2005/06 campaign, as Sixers legend Allen Iverson averaged 33 points per match but finished regular season with a poor 38-44 record. This was the player’s final full championship representing Philadelphia.

Let’s take a look at some of Iverson’s highlight from that upsetting season in Philly:

And then there’s all mighty Wilt Chamberlain, who reached an unprecedented 44.8 points and 24.3 rebounds per contest back in 1962/63. However, the Golden State Warriors were far off from reaching the playoffs as they only won 31 times that season.

It seems that Doncic isn’t the only current NBA star who is set to miss out on the next stages of the competition, as Portland’s Damian Lillard is also going through a wasted season, considering his 32.2 scoring average this year.