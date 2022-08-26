Kyrie Irving on NBA career: “My dad said to have backup plans”

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is grateful to have the NBA career he has. Despite all evidence to the contrary over the last 10 months, the 11-year veteran made his point clear on Twitter.

Then, he posted this message in his second tweet: “My Dad told me at a young age, I had a 1 in 3,333 percent chance (.03%) of making it to the NBA and that I should have back up plans for my life regardless if it happened or not.”

“I am grateful he told me the truth because With or without basketball, I know myself. A11.”

Kyrie Irving on NBA career: “My Dad said to have back-up plans”

Four days ago, according to Bleacher Report, the Nets made it clear to interested teams that they have no plans to trade Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Last season, in 29 appearances, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Plus, he averaged 46.9% shooting from the floor and 41.8% from downtown.

During the first-round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Kyrie Irving and fellow teammate Kevin Durant were unhappy with having Steve Nash as their head coach and Sean Marks as general manager.

Of course, Durant also rescinded his trade request. On Tuesday, the Nets tweeted this message: “Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday.”

“We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

Per multiple sources, the Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in trading for Irving. And G.M. Rob Pelinka is willing to surrender multiple first-round draft picks for the seven-time All-Star.

However, as stated above, if Marks decides to move Kyrie Irving, it will likely be an in-season trade either later in the year or in early 2023. Is there still friction between Nash and his players? That’s the important question.