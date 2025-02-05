Up until this Tuesday night, Kyrie Irving still hadn’t addressed his feelings publicly after Luka Doncic was dealt to Los Angeles over the weekend. According to the veteran guard, he and his Dallas teammates are still absorbed by a “grieving process,” which would explained why they’ve lost their past two games.

Despite the difficult news, the Mavericks superstar admitted he was also excited about the idea of playing next to longtime friend Anthony Davis, who was part of the package deal that sent the Slovenian to the Lakers. “Just really shocked,” he said after falling to the Sixers last night.

Despite scoring 34 points in 42 minutes in a 118-116 loss at Wells Fargo Center, you could tell Kyrie was mourning. “You just don’t imagine you’re going to get ready to go to sleep and then you find out news like that,” Irving shared. “It’s still a grieving process right now. I miss my hermano.”

Kyrie shares his thoughts on Luka Doncic being traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis 👀 "Just really shocked… It’s still a grieving process right now. I miss my hermano." (🎥 @GrantAfseth) pic.twitter.com/9JiUjkSUg9 — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) February 5, 2025

Incredibly enough, the 32-year-old was barely asked any question about the game his team had just participated in, as the press just wanted to know about the blockbuster exchange. The veteran made sure everyone knew he was still storing out his emotions, as not too long ago both him and Luka led the team to the NBA Finals.

“This is a business, it’s way above my pay grade, and I’ve just got to adjust and be ready to welcome in my new teammates with open arms and kind of be ready to go back to Dallas, too, to speak in front of our fans,” Kyrie explained the nature of the NBA. “I know they are feeling it, too. I’m feeling it too, guys.

He then added: “So, yeah, it’s just an adjustment period. I don’t want to downplay this either, or disrespect our new guys. They’re going to help us win, and help us build toward a championship, but just like everyone else at home, when you kind of see it from afar, it hurts.”

Irving is well aware that there’s no looking back now. “This is a weird case in NBA history to be a part of, but at the same time it’s the nature of our business, and it is a ruthless business,” he expressed. “So you’ve got to be ready to pick up the pieces and run towards the championship.”