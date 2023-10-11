It has been reported around the Lakers camp that Anthony Davis wants a bigger role in his squad and doesn’t want to be restricted on court as a typical center. As he signed his extension deal with the purple and gold a couple of months ago, he was granted the opportunity of playing different roles, including shooting more from beyond the arc.

Head coach Darvin Ham confirmed this on Tuesday, as he told the press he wanted to see the big man shooting at least 6 three-pointer per contest this upcoming campaign.

“I want him, if he can — I know he won’t do it, but maybe he’ll shock me — but I’ve requested to see six 3-point attempts a game,” he said after practice. “Three per half, at least. I wouldn’t put that on him if I didn’t think he was capable.”

“I requested to see six three-point attempts a game.” Darvin Ham wants Anthony Davis to let the three-ball fly. pic.twitter.com/Yaj3pY0t9T — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 11, 2023

Davis has reportedly spent a lot of time with Lakers assistant coach Chris Jent this summer, working on his outside shot after hitting only 25.7% of his attempts from the line last season, but improved to a 33.3% during the 2023 playoffs.

“Just getting back to being a threat at all three levels,” Davis himself told the media after training camp. “Not sure where it’s at until we get into practices and games. Anybody can shoot in workouts and make shots when there’s no pressure on them.”

The 30-year-old averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 blocks last season in 56 matches while shooting 56.3% from the floor and 78.4% from the free-throw line. The Lakers big man claimed that he’s ready for a healthy 2023/24 season and hopes to play every single game.

“It’s my goal every year to play 82 [games],”the eight-time All-Star said. “And I didn’t do anything different [this summer]. I took some time off. Got back in the lab and I’m ready to get started. Nothing’s changed. Every year you want to come out every game and give your team an opportunity to win. Especially with my role, I know it’s a big piece of this team and with me being on the floor, it definitely helps us.”

Superstar LeBron James shares reasons why he believes that Davis is the true face of the Lakers roster

Despite reaching the top of the league’s historic scoring title and now entering his 21st NBA season, LeBron James is ready to pass the torch to Anthony Davis as the face of the purple and gold team.

“He is the face [of the franchise],” the veteran star said on Media Day. “You look at all these [retired] numbers that surround this facility, all the greats that have come here and AD is one of them.”

Take a look at what both superstars said when they attended the press after beating Brooklyn in Monday’s preseason game:

As Davis signed his three-year, $186 million max contract extension contract back in August, James couldn’t help but feel proud to know that the franchise is in good hands after he retires.

“I was very, very happy and extremely proud,” LeBron said about Davis’ deal. “It’s super dope to see him get that extension to be a part of his franchise for years and years and years. And it’s been a treat so far playing alongside of him and I hope we can do some great things.”