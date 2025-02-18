Lakers Continue to Receive Bad News On Luka Doncic, Lebron James Injuries

The Lakers’ Luka Dončić and Lebron James are reportedly not returning from the NBA All-Star break well-rested and ready to go.

The struggles continue for Luka Dončić, and so do the questions.

Still battling a lingering left calf strain, the former Mavericks star has yet to fully integrate into the Lakers’ lineup since being traded to Los Angeles. Dončić missed 27 of Dallas’ 49 games before the move, and his time in purple and gold has been similarly limited. After sitting out his first three games as a Laker, he debuted in a two-game series against the Utah Jazz on February 10 and 12, playing just 23 minutes in each contest. Now, despite a full week of rest during the All-Star break, the Lakers have announced Dončić will miss at least one more game.

And with more missed games come more questions for Dončić

Luca’s Lax All-Star Break

For the first time in his career, Dončić was not selected as an All-Star, a reflection of his extended absences. Rather than competing, he spent the break relaxing, even posting a poolside photo on social media while watching the game on a laptop. Though he should be well-rested when the Lakers return to action, the team remains cautious. He is expected to miss either Wednesday’s home game against Charlotte or Thursday’s road matchup in Portland.

“The Lakers have kept Dončić under 25 minutes in his first two games in purple and gold and are expected to persist with a measured approach as the 25-year-old progresses in his comeback after missing his final 19 games as a Maverick with a left calf strain sustained on Christmas Day,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his Monday newsletter.

Whether the Lakers will finally see Dončić at full strength alongside LeBron James remains uncertain. And now, another concern looms. James, who pulled out of Sunday’s All-Star Game at the last minute due to “ankle and foot discomfort,” is reportedly dealing with an issue that “isn’t exactly minor,” according to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico. The possibility of both stars missing time would be a devastating blow for a Lakers team fighting for playoff positioning.

Dončić’s Conditioning Raises Red Flags

If injuries weren’t concerning enough, a new report from The Athletic suggests the Lakers may have inherited more than just an injured superstar—they may have taken on a problem Dallas had grown tired of dealing with.

The Mavericks reportedly became frustrated with Dončić’s conditioning and off-court habits, questioning his long-term durability. One example cited in the report involved a supposed “right wrist sprain” in November that kept him out for five straight games. According to sources, that classification was misleading—Dončić’s absence was actually meant to improve his conditioning. However, there are many in the NBA world, such as Reggie Miller, who believe these concerns are blown out of proportion.

The concerns ran so deep that, despite his immense talent, Dallas feared his body would break down sooner than expected. Rather than continue managing his inconsistencies, they made the difficult decision to move on from a player many still believe could one day win an MVP.

Now, those concerns belong to the Lakers.

With Dončić still sidelined and James’ health a growing question mark, Los Angeles faces an uncertain road ahead. The vision of a dominant duo leading the Lakers deep into the postseason remains just that—a vision. Until Dončić gets on the court and stays there, the Lakers are left waiting, hoping, and wondering what they really acquired.