Lakers injury update: Luka Doncic will 'never' be at 100% this season

Joe Lyons
Joe Lyons

February 14, 2025

Newly acquired Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is not going to be at full health at any point this season according to a team insider.

Lakers injury update: “Doncic is never going to be 100%”

Doncic hasn’t exactly started his career as a Laker with a bang, recording 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in his debut followed by 16 points, four rebounds and four assists – both against the Utah Jazz.

It’s quite obvious the Slovenian isn’t fully healthy and his inclusion on injury reports with a calf strain have only added fuel to the fire, as well as being on a minutes restriction.

Lakers insider, Jovan Buha of The Athletic, revealed Doncic is never going to be at 100% and he could also be playing through issues that aren’t listed on the injury report.

“He’s (Doncic) never going to be 100%. These guys are constantly dealing with stuff. And a lot of times, it’s stuff we don’t even know about, or it’s stuff that’s not public, and they just don’t want people to know.

“You could tweak your knee and just play through that, and it’s not on the injury report.”

The 25-year-old suffered a calf strain on Christmas and his first two games in a Lakers uniform were on his return from injury, so naturally it’s going to take some time to get up to speed.

With All-Star weekend on our doorstep, this will give Doncic a bit of respite to get his body ready to attack the final stretch of the regular season.

Doncic is widely regarded as a generational talent and Lakers fans are still in disbelief that they were able to land the young superstar for an ageing veteran in Anthony Davis who also had his fair share of injury trouble.

Los Angeles have their franchise cornerstone to build around in the post-LeBron James era and there is no doubt the team is in good hands.