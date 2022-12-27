Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle), Dennis Schroder (foot) probable vs. Magic

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) and guard Dennis Schroder (foot) are probable for Tuesday night’s road game against the Orlando Magic. Anthony Davis (foot) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) remain out indefinitely for Los Angeles.

Heading into this interconference matchup, Los Angeles is 3-7 in its last 10 games. However, the Lakers also on a four-game skid. Although they’ve won the past three meetings against Orlando, bettors are not expecting an upset for this contest.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Lakers have the 13th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A number of sportsbooks show better odds for the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

Through 25 starts this season, James is averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.1 steals. Also, the four-time MVP is shooting 49.6% from the field and 30.6% outside the arc.

On Nov. 26, in the Lakers’ 143-138 win over the San Antonio Spurs, James scored a season-high 39 points in 36 minutes played. In addition to grabbing 11 boards, the 18-time All-Star shot 11-of-21 (52.4%) from the floor and 7-of-12 (58.3%) from 3-point range.

As for Dennis Schroder, the 10-year veteran is averaging 10.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists through 19 appearances this season. The guard has made starts in 16 games. Plus, he’s shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.3% beyond the arc.

Consistency and staying healthy have been major problems for the Lakers this season. Following Los Angeles’ 124-115 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, coach Darvin Ham addressed his team’s issues.

“We talked about before the game just being ready to initiate, sustain and finish with energy, effort and competitiveness,” Ham said after the loss. “We left it in the locker room at halftime.”

Now, the Lakers are 13-20 and rank 13th overall in the Western Conference. They are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven contests versus Eastern Conference opponents. On the other side, Orlando is 8-1 in its past nine games.

Upon further review of the Magic’s injury report, Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Chuma Okeke (knee) remain out indefinitely. And Jalen Suggs was downgraded to out for this interconference matchup due to an ankle injury.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Magic have a 60% chance to defeat the Lakers. Multiple sportsbooks show Los Angeles as a 3.5-point road underdog.