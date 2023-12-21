Home » news » Lakers Lebron James Left Ankle Tendinitis Out Vs Timberwolves

Main Page

Lakers’ LeBron James (left ankle tendinitis) out vs. Timberwolves

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 2 hours ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (left ankle tendinitis) out vs Minnesota Timberwolves
USA Today Network

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to tendinitis in his left ankle, the team announced.

This is the second time in the last two weeks that James has sat out the second night of a back-to-back, after also resting for Los Angeles’ 122-119 road win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, James holds fourth-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, and Tyrese Haliburton.


Through 26 starts this season, James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 34.1 minutes per game. Plus, the 19-time All-Star is shooting 54% from the floor and 39.2% beyond the arc.

Following Wednesday night’s 124-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the Lakers are now on a three-game losing streak. James ended his outing with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in 37 minutes of action.

“It’s a combination of everything,” James said. “I mean, it’s the emotional fatigue, it’s the physical fatigue, it’s the grind-of-the-season fatigue. And when you’re not winning, obviously, that’s the frustration fatigue. So, a little combination of everything.”

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (left ankle tendinitis), Gabe Vincent (left knee) out vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Furthermore, the Lakers are 1-4 since their NBA In-Season Tournament Championship victory over the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas. Los Angeles has won just five of its last 10 games.

For the rest of the Lakers’ injury report, center Anthony Davis (ankle) and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) are questionable for tonight’s game. Los Angeles also listed guard Gabe Vincent (left knee) as out.

Minnesota has the best record in the Western Conference at 20-6 and will also be playing in the second leg of a back-to-back after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.


The Timberwolves are 12-1 in their last 13 home games. Minnesota is 9-2 in its past 11 contests and 7-1 against the spread in its previous eight meetings with Los Angeles.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wolves hold an 80.2% chance of defeating the Lakers. NBA sportsbooks show Los Angeles as an 8.5-point underdog.

The Lakers (15-13) rank eighth in the West.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now