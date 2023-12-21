Lakers’ LeBron James (left ankle tendinitis) out vs. Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to tendinitis in his left ankle, the team announced.

This is the second time in the last two weeks that James has sat out the second night of a back-to-back, after also resting for Los Angeles’ 122-119 road win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, James holds fourth-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Through 26 starts this season, James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 34.1 minutes per game. Plus, the 19-time All-Star is shooting 54% from the floor and 39.2% beyond the arc.

Following Wednesday night’s 124-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the Lakers are now on a three-game losing streak. James ended his outing with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in 37 minutes of action.

“It’s a combination of everything,” James said. “I mean, it’s the emotional fatigue, it’s the physical fatigue, it’s the grind-of-the-season fatigue. And when you’re not winning, obviously, that’s the frustration fatigue. So, a little combination of everything.”

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (left ankle tendinitis), Gabe Vincent (left knee) out vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Furthermore, the Lakers are 1-4 since their NBA In-Season Tournament Championship victory over the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas. Los Angeles has won just five of its last 10 games.

For the rest of the Lakers’ injury report, center Anthony Davis (ankle) and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) are questionable for tonight’s game. Los Angeles also listed guard Gabe Vincent (left knee) as out.

Minnesota has the best record in the Western Conference at 20-6 and will also be playing in the second leg of a back-to-back after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves are 12-1 in their last 13 home games. Minnesota is 9-2 in its past 11 contests and 7-1 against the spread in its previous eight meetings with Los Angeles.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wolves hold an 80.2% chance of defeating the Lakers. NBA sportsbooks show Los Angeles as an 8.5-point underdog.

The Lakers (15-13) rank eighth in the West.