The Lakers took a commanding 3-1 series lead vs the Warriors with a 101-101 win at home last night. LeBron James and Anthony Davis had strong games, but the hero of the night was Lonnie Walker IV. His role was reduced this season when the Lakers had a haul of new players come in at the trade deadline. Walker stayed ready and dominated the fourth quarter last night scoring 15 points.

He made the same number of field goals in the fourth quarter that the Warrior’s entire team made. Walker is the first Laker since Kobe Bryant to score 15 or more points in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. Braynt actually did it 26 years ago to the day last night. A coincidence? That’s for you to decide.

After their win in Game 4, the Lakers are (+220) to win Game 5 on the road tomorrow night. Steph Curry and the Warriors will have to fight back from a 3-1 series deficit.

Lonnie Walker exploded off the bench to lead the Lakers to victory. Lonnie Walker IV had as many made FG (6) as the Warriors in the 4th quarter. Walker's 15 pts in the 4th quarter are the most points he's had in any playoff quarter in his career. pic.twitter.com/ZOuvbN7DCJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 9, 2023

Lonnie Walker IV exploded for 15 points in the fourth quarter last night to help the Lakers win Game 4

Steph Curry’s 31-point triple-double was not enough to escape the Lakers in Game 4 last night. That is in large part to the team going a combined 6-17 in the fourth quarter. Lakers’ Lonnie Walker had six field goals himself in the fourth and scored 15 points. Golden State only scored 17 points as a team in the fourth.

Walker has stayed a true professional throughout the playoffs and the end of the regular season. He’s had three DNPs through the 2023 postseason but has stayed ready for his number to be called. That happened last night in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Darvin Ham had increased Walker’s playing time over the last three games and that had him prepared for Game 4. His 15 points were massive for the Lakers and Walker called it “the greatest feeling you could ever imagine”. Walker’s defense showed up late in the game as well. He held Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to a combined 4-15 in the fourth quarter.