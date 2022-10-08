Lakers, Nets, Heat potential trade partners for Mo Bamba

The Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and Miami Heat are potential trade partners for Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba. About to enter his fifth season, Bamba was selected sixth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

One of our investigative reporters here at Basketball Insiders managed to interview an Eastern Conference executive, who chose to remain anonymous.

I asked Mo Bamba about the challenges of playing in bigger lineups. He mentioned the framework of two lineups he's been a part of — one during summer pickup games and one during training camp practice yesterday. (🎥: Orlando Magic) STORY: https://t.co/Jti9xEclfp https://t.co/dSjqZ9HxVD pic.twitter.com/WPIDpSE5bB — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) October 2, 2022

“I thought it was a steal and a really smart thing they did by signing him, giving him $10.3 million, plus an option for next year. That is very, very friendly to the team,” said the unnamed source.

“He could be a really big commodity this winter or next summer.”

“I think if you are a team like the Lakers and you’ve been so careful with the two picks they have (2027 and 2029), a young player like Bamba, that is why you save those picks, if he comes available.”

“He’s someone the Heat have been interested in, too, and they might have to give up a young guy and a pick to get him,” continued the NBA executive. “The Nets, he grew up in New York, they would like to have him, too.”

“I am not sure they have enough young assets to send back but if the Magic like Cam Thomas, that can work.”

However, the Heat already have Bol Bol. It’s not like they need the 7-foot big man. That leaves the Lakers and Nets. If Lakers G.M. Rob Pelinka is interested, the team can surrender a maximum of two first-round draft picks.

In July, Bamba signed a two-year, $20.6 million contract extension with the Magic. Though, his deal includes a trade restriction. If these teams are interested in dealing for the Texas product, they’ll have to wait until January 15, 2023.

Bamba is set to earn $10.3 million in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Last season, the center posted career-best numbers. In 71 appearances, he averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Not to mention, he averaged a career-high 25.7 minutes per game. Either the Lakers or Nets would benefit the most with his addition.

On January 19, 2022, in the Magic’s 123-110 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, Bamba logged a career-high 32 points in 30 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-15 (80%) shooting from the floor and 7-of-8 (87.5%) from downtown.

Of the teams listed above, the Lakers make the most sense. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are not getting any younger. So, the team is in a win-now mode.