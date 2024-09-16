Lakers owner chose JJ Redick as coach because they wanted something ‘different’

Many have doubted the hiring of JJ Redick as the new Lakers coach, and owner Jeanie Buss finally wants to put these pessimistic rumours to rest. In a recent interview on the Petros and Money Show on AM 570, she further discussed this decision and gave insight towards why the organization thought he was fit for the role.

“We wanted to think differently,” she started out. “He’s got a vision. I’m not comfortable talking about the basketball specifics, but we were looking for a candidate who would bring something new and really focus on developing young players.”

Jeanie guaranteed that the entire franchise is fully behind their new head tactician, despite him being a rookie in this situation and is leading one of the NBA’s most high-profile squads. “J.J. is the right person for us. He knows what this league is about, and I think he’ll be a great leader,” Buss added.

Jeanie Buss says that LeBron James might be the greatest player of all time “I’m excited to see what our new coach, JJ Redick, has in store. It’s definitely gonna be an interesting season for sure. I mean, LeBron, the way he played at the Olympics? He might be the greatest of… pic.twitter.com/LJ4AuANtgP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 13, 2024

This season, the league is set to witness a historic moment as LeBron James and his son, Bronny, are on track to become the first father-son duo to play together in the league. Redick made sure to push away claims of nepotism around this situation. “Rob and I did not give Bronny anything. Bronny has earned this,” he said.

“Bronny talks about his hard work. Bronny has earned this through hard work,” JJ assured back in July, convinced that the 19-year-old has what it takes to go far in the NBA. “And for us, prioritizing player development, we view Bronny as like, case study one.

“Because his base level of feel, athleticism, point of attack defender, shooting, passing, there’s a lot to like about his game, and as we sort of build out our player development program holistically, he’s gonna have a great opportunity to become an excellent NBA player.”

LeBron has already broken so many records in the league, but never did he believe he would create a whole new mark involving his eldest son. Never has a father and son played in the NBA at the same time, as they assure to be ready to deal with the pressure of playing in the same squad together.

The franchise owner reflected on having a similar experience with her own father, while comparing her situation to Bronny and LeBron

While everyone is wondering in Bronny will call LeBron “dad” on the NBA court, Jeanie Buss can’t help but feel she has been through similar situations with her own father, who used to be the Lakers owner.

It all started when the 39-year-old told the media he wasn’t going to accept his eldest son calling him the same way he does in their house. “At home, I’m ‘Dad.’ But on the court, he’s gotta call me ‘2-3,’ ‘Bron,’ or even ‘GOAT’ if he wants. It’s up to him,” James said during an episode of The Shop.

Jeanie then referenced her late father. “You know, I never had that conversation with LeBron or Bronny, but in business situations, I always addressed my father as Dr. Buss,” she said. “I wanted to keep that boundary clear because that helped us — we weren’t bringing work home to the dinner table. So I think LeBron and Bronny are very prepared for this. And I’m excited for them to have this opportunity.”

During the same interview on The Shop, LeBron opened up about the anticipation. “I’m so excited for training camp,” he shared. “Having your son work with you is like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back and think, ‘this is really cool.’”