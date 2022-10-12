Lakers sign guard Nate Pierre-Louis to Exhibit 10 contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Nate Pierre-Louis to an Exhibit 10 contract. This is a nonguaranteed deal. Of course, this move was made one day after the team waived Bryce Hamilton.

Other players inked to Exhibit 10 deals with Los Angeles include guard Shaquille Harrison and center Jay Huff. Not to mention, forward Matt Ryan signed an Exhibit 9 contract in September as well.

Nate Pierre-Louis has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Lakers, per league source https://t.co/TZukrxe3dY — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 11, 2022

Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and wing Cole Swider occupy the Lakers’ two-way spots.

Last season, Pierre-Louis signed a deal with the South Bay Lakers, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. In 14 games played, the guard recorded 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Furthermore, Pierre-Louis played three seasons in the NCAA with Temple. In 91 appearances, the 6’4″ guard averaged 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Plus, he averaged 43.7% shooting from the field.

During his freshman 2017-18 season, the New Jersey native logged 7.5 points and 3 boards per contest in 27 games played. He also shot 46% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range.

On January 13, 2018, in Temple’s 75-72 overtime loss against Memphis, Pierre-Louis scored a career-high 23 points in 36 minutes of action. The guard shot 9-of-17 (52.9%) from the field and 3-of-8 (37.5%) from long range.

He was then named to the AAC All-Freshman Team.

In the following season, in 33 starts, Pierre-Louis averaged a career-high 13.3 points. Also, he recorded 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 45.9% from the field.

At the end of the season, he won 2018-19 AAC Most Improved Player. He has talent to help the Lakers, but he might end up having a solid career with their G League affiliate.

In his sophomore season, Pierre-Louis finished 20th in points (438) in the AAC, 17th in total rebounds (192), fifth in steals (53), and 20th in made field goals (153).

As for his junior 2019-20 season, the guard averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 boards, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 steals in 31 starts with Temple. Pierre-Louis shot 39.6% from the floor in his final season.

By the end of his third year, the guard finished fifth in the AAC in total rebounds (262), 11th in assists per game (3.1), fifth in steals (55), and he led his conference in games played (31).

Nate Pierre-Louis might have the opportunity to play with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 season. However, he will likely spend most of his time with the South Bay Lakers.

If the guard gets waived by Los Angeles and remains with South Bay for at least 60 days, he will be eligible to receive a $50,000 bonus.