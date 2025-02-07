Lakers targeting Luka Doncic’s debut for next Monday vs. Jazz

One of the most exciting debut in NBA history is set to take place next Monday evening when the Lakers face the Jazz, as fans are hoping to see Luka Doncic play his first game wearing purple and gold threads. The Slovenian star is almost fully recovered from his injury and his coaches are reportedly soon to clear him.

Sources close to ESPN were the first to confirm the news, as the former Mavericks guard had been sidelined since last Christmas Day with a left calf strain. The new recruit in Los Angeles has already participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage with his teammates and the superstar seems fit.

“It went well,” coach JJ Redick said of the practices before they defeated the Warriors 120-112 last night. “I think [his first game will be] probably, more likely, Monday. Again, no commitment made or anything, but probably trending more towards Monday.”

Luka Dončić is targeting Monday against Utah for his Lakers debut, @TheSteinLine has learned. He returned to 5-on-5 play in practice this week and is said to be progressing well in his ramp up from his left calf strain on Christmas. More NBA from me: https://t.co/IIIlAloJCf pic.twitter.com/6yLu7Q1dKz — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2025

According to Los Angeles’ rookie tactician, there were “no setbacks” during Luka’s on-court session with his new teammates on Wednesday, as he also was seen working out and lifting weights.

“All is well, all is positive,” Redick assured the press, who hoped to confirm Doncic’s Lakers debut. “And hopefully we get the word at some point in the next few days that he is going to play. We all want to see him in a Laker uniform.”

Now the L.A. squad has won both of their games since they acquired the 25-year-old in exchange to sending Anthony Davis and Max Christie to Dallas. First they’re beat city rivals Clippers 122-97, and then again last night against Golden State.

Redick also shared what they expect from Luka’s debut. “In terms of an evaluation, we want him to feel confident, we want our medical staff to feel confident. We’re not going to rush anything here and we’re all anticipating that — I know the fans are anticipating that, and certainly our coaching staff and our players are anticipating that.

“And I think the one thing that we all have in the back in of our mind as we’ve shifted and had to recalibrate in the last week is, we’re not going to be able to snap our fingers and it’s all going to work right away,” JJ explained.