Lakers to waive forward Matt Ryan to open roster spot for trade

The Los Angeles Lakers will waive second-year forward Matt Ryan to open a roster spot ahead of the Dec. 15 trade date, according to sources. In September, Ryan signed a nonguaranteed, one-year contract.

A player who signed a contract during the summertime will be eligible for a trade in mid-December. Through 12 games off the bench this season, Ryan is averaging 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 10.8 minutes per game.

The Lakers are waiving wing shooter Matt Ryan, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ryan impressed in stint with L.A., shooting 38.2 percent from 3, including a clutch shot in win over Pelicans in November. The move opens up a roster spot for Lakers ahead of Dec. 15 trade date. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 1, 2022

Plus, the 25-year-old is shooting 30.6% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range. On April 10, 2022, in his one game off the bench with the Boston Celtics in a 139-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the wing finished with three points and one steal.

On Nov. 2, in the Lakers’ 120-117 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Chatanooga product scored a season-high 11 points in 19 minutes played. He finished 4-of-11 (36.4%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-9 (33.3%) beyond the arc.

Since the Lakers are opening a roster spot, which player(s) would the front office consider trading? Last month, Bill Simmons of The Ringer mentioned Anthony Davis on his podcast.

“There’s some buzz, some buzzing that AD might be available,” said the NBA analyst. “That’s a plan B because the Westbrook trade — or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets — maybe that doesn’t even make sense ’cause what are you getting if you’re the Lakers?

“We’ve got Davis here, who I don’t think has looked the same for a couple years, certainly not close to bubble Davis [2020]. That’s the last time we saw vintage 2018 [New Orleans] Pelicans-level Davis.”

Davis is averaging 26.3 points, 12.7 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.3 blocks this season. While he is still playing great basketball, everyone’s wondering whether or not the eight-time All-Star can stay healthy. He only appeared in 40 games last season.

Russell Westbrook has also been talked about in a few NBA trade rumors. The two-time scoring champ got off to a slow start to begin the 2022-23 season, but the guard has showed flashes of his younger play from off the bench.

Then again, some Lakers fans would argue that Westbrook is one of the most overpaid, overhyped players in the league today. The triple-double king is averaging a career-low 15 points per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting 39.9% from the floor, the guard’s worst since his rookie season.