Even though the Luka Doncic trade has sprouted many different reactions around the NBA world, most fans and experts would agree that the Lakers won with this move, as the franchise is potentially securing the new face of the franchise for years to come. Or at least, that’s what GM Rob Pelinka believes.

The Lakers executive made his first statement on the blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round pick to Dallas, in exchange for the Slovenian star, plus Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. Pelinka is convinced that this move puts Los Angeles in a prime position over the next several seasons.

“Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come,” Rob said about the player who will wear the franchise’s first ever No. 77 jersey. “His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for this team.”

Rob Pelinka thought Nico Harrison was joking the first time Harrison brought up trading Luka 😅👀 (via Brad Townsend) pic.twitter.com/YrxXYb4KkX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2025

“We will be relentless in building a roster around the on-court vision that Coach Redick has for this basketball team and there is an unwavering commitment to that work to serve our loyal and dedicated fans,” the GM added. “We are grateful for today and look forward to what’s next.”

The 25-year-old was eligible for a five-year, $345 million supermax deal this upcoming summer, but reports flooded the media suggesting that the Mavericks had concerns about the player’s conditioning. His trade to the Lakers means he’s no longer eligible for this extension.

Even though many believe the Mavericks didn’t receive enough for Luka, the organisation’s general manager Nico Harrison defended his negotiations on Sunday. “We really feel like we got ahead of what was going to be a tumultuous summer, him being eligible for the supermax and also a year away from him being able to opt out of any contract,” he said. “And so we really felt like we got out in front of that.”

Pelinka also showed immense gratitude for Anthony Davis’ contribution to the Lakers over his six years in Los Angeles

Having traded for Luka Doncic also came at a great cost for the L.A. franchise, as Anthony Davis was not only an All-Star, but also helped earn them a championship back in 2020. The 31-year-old spend six seasons in California and was averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per contest this campaign.

“We are overwhelmingly thankful for AD’s six seasons with the Lakers, where he led our franchise to a championship and cemented himself as a perennial NBA All-Star,” Pelinka said of the player who paired up perfectly with LeBron James during his time with the Lakers.

Pelinka also shared his gratitude for the two other players who were part of the package deal. “We are proud of Max Christie’s development as a Laker as he has grown into an impact 3-and-D player and we are appreciative of the work Jalen Hood-Schifino has put in to show professionalism at every level,” he expressed. “Sports are about transformative moments.”