Lamelo Ball Ruled Out Of Season Opener

The issues are just piling up for the Charlotte Hornets.

All-Star guard LaMelo Ball will miss the season opener at San Antonio after suffering an ankle sprain during the preseason. Ball suffered the injury during Monday night’s loss to the Washington Wizards when he stepped on Anthony Gill’s foot while driving to the basket. A rough end to a preseason that saw Charlotte finish 0-5.

LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return to tonight's preseason game.

Head Coach Steve Clifford says that there is currently no timetable for Ball’s return.

“He wasn’t able to do anything today,” Clifford said. “He is doing extra rehab and everything he can, but I would say very doubtful.”

Clifford added that Terry Rozier, normally the starting shooting guard, will fill in for LaMelo Ball. Kelly Oubre Jr. will be added to the starting lineup along with Gordan Hayward, P.J. Washington, and Mason Plumlee.

This is a big blow to a Hornets team that has been through its trials and tribulations this offseason. In his sophomore season, Ball averaged 20.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, his first season as a full-time starter. He also shot 38.9% on over seven attempts a game, which helped him earn his first career All-Star spot.

It has been an eventful 24 hours for the Charlotte Hornets. Over the weekend, another young guard, James Bouknight, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

The Hornets will open the regular season on the road as they face the San Antonio Spurs on October 19th. Unfortunately, their young star LaMelo Ball will not be available.