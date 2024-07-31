Lauri Markkanen ‘doesn’t want to be traded’ out of Utah amid Warriors interest

Ever since the start of this offseason, Lauri Markkanen’s name has been at the top of the most popular trade candidates for the summer. Even though the big man still has a contract with the Jazz and is attracting big clubs, NBA insiders assure that the players wants to stay put in Utah.

The Athletic‘s Tony Jones appeared on The Drive show with Spence Checketts on ESPN 700in Salt Lake City, and explained that it is most likely that the Finnish star will sign a contract extension after he becomes eligible on August 6, rather than leave to a new destination.

“I would expect him to sign on August 7th, or after August 6th,” the reporter expressed. “Lauri doesn’t want to be traded, so if he signs the renegotiation and extension, which I expect him to do, I expect him to do it after August 6th so there’s no trade talk this year.”

If the center finally decides to ink a new deal on August 6, then he will become ineligible to be traded out for at least six months, until this upcoming season’s trade deadline on February 6. However, if he decides to sign on the 7th or later, the Utah club would be restricted to trading him until the 2025 summer.

“I don’t even think him signing on August 6th is even that much of an option,” Jones continued. “We’re almost 100 percent trending towards him signing on August 7th.”

The biggest team who has reportedly been engaging in negotiations for Lauri’s services has been Golden State, who would give him the opportunity to play for a title-contending team. However, the insider guaranteed that the 27-year-old is committed to leading his squad return to prominence.

“Lauri has really taken to Utah,” Jones assures. “His family has taken to Utah. Obviously the Jazz can trade him between now and August 6th, and Lauri knows that, but Lauri has forged a really close relationship with [head coach] Will Hardy. And Will Hardy has really found a way to unlock his career in a manner that hasn’t been accomplished before. Lauri really recognizes that, understands that, and appreciates that. He wants to be a part of the rebuild.”

Despite missing out on the playoffs for two-straight campaigns, and heading into what seems another lost year for the Jazz, Utah might not be the place where Markkanen will achieve glory in the NBA. Nevertheless, as the club hopes to position themselves near the top of the 2025 draft and keep building a team around their star center, it sounds as if Lauri is the key to his squad’s future.

“The likely scenario is Lauri signs on August 7th, the Jazz prioritize the young guys during the season, and they try to enter the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes in the draft in 2025,” The Athletic‘s reporter added about the player’s current situation.

However, it does seem obvious that heading to the Bay Area would be his best chance at fighting for a title, at least in the next years while Steph Curry is still around. This is precisely why players like Buddy Hield decided to sign for the Warriors at the start of the month.

“Hield chose the Warriors because of the opportunity to win, per league sources,” The Athletic reported on July 5 when talking about the competition to acquire Buddy’s services. “His suitors included the Detroit Pistons and Lakers.”