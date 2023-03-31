Lavar Ball was critical of Bronny James’ recruitment and said that LeBron’s son should play in Australia instead of going to college. Find out what else Ball had to say about Bronny’s college decision, James’ top schools, and more.

It’s been a while since Lavar Ball made some noise in the media. Now, just days after Bronny James’ big game at the McDonald’s All-American Game, Ball has made his feelings known on Bronny’s college decision.

After going through the experience as the father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, Lavar believes that the young basketball star should forgo college and go straight to the pros in Australia for the 2023-204 season.

According to Ball, LeBron James’s son should take a more unconventional path and play in the NBL in order to make him more NBA-ready, just like his son LaMelo.

Ball’s sentiments could stem back to how he believes the different paths to the league prepared his two sons.

LaMelo was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year in 2021 and an NBA All-Star the following season. Meanwhile, Lonzo was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 but struggled to get acclimated to the NBA game.

Lavar Ball Advises Bronny James to Skip College

In an interview with Sporting News, Ball said that playing in Australia would be beneficial for Bronny James.

“You playing against grown men and you getting paid, If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don’t wanna play no chemistry. I don’t wanna practice no Spanish. No!”

According to On3, Bronny James owns the highest NIL valuation in college sports at $7.2 million. However, Ball that number ultimately pales in comparison to the figures that James could earn by turning pro. Bronny’s name is already big enough to set his own stage and sell out gyms everywhere.

Lavar Ball has three sons and each of them have taken a different path into the NBA. Lonzo, his eldest, went to UCLA and was drafted No.2 overall in the 2017 draft. LaMelo went to play overseas and entered into the NBA in 2020. His other son, LiAngelo, is still trying to make his way into the NBA and is currently playing in the NBA G-League for the Greensboro Swarm.

Bronny James’ Commitment

With only a few months left in the school year, most 2023 recruits have already committed to their schools.

Everyone, except for Bronny James, that is.

Over the past week, Bronny’s recruitment has taken center stage and after a strong performance in the McDonald’s All-American Game, everyone what’s to know what’s next for King James’ son.

Bronny has apparently narrowed down his decision to just a few schools with the front runners being Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. According to On3, the odds of Bronny committing to Ohio State sit at 95.5%.

Heading into the 2023-2024 season, Bronny is expected to earn over $7 million in NIL deals. He’s signed on with Nike, Beats by Dre, and PSD Underwear. His $7.2 million valuation is nearly double the value of Texas quarterback Arch Manning ($3.7 million), who owns the second-highest NIL valuation.

Bronny’s NIL deals could also play a role in where he plays basketball next season. Reports have surfaced that Bronny has only be considering attending Nike-affiliated schools.

With no word on where he will commit, it seems like Bronny is taking his college decision seriously.

