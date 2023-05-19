Rumors of James Harden possibly returning to the Houston Rockets have been swirling for months now. The 10-time all-star spent nine seasons with the Rockets and is still highly regarded in Houston. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta loves Harden and the feeling seems to be mutual. It’s looking as if Harden is actually going to play for the Rockets once again.

The Rockets fired head coach Stephen Silas on April 9, 2023. Soon after they started interviews for their next head coach. Candidates were asked for their opinions on possibly coaching Harden, pricing how serious the Rockets are on acquiring the 2017-18 MVP.

Earlier this week it was reported that Harden intends to opt out of his $35.6 million deal for next season with the Sixers. That makes him an unrestricted free agent. This past season, Harden led the league with (10.7) assists per game.

James Harden is expected to rejoin the Houston Rockets this summer, per @PompeyOnSixers pic.twitter.com/Y9rXYQFhWt — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 19, 2023

It’s looking like James Harden is heading back to Houston next season

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer has the scoop today that both the Rockets and James Harden share a mutual interest in a reunion. Harden’s mother still lives in Houston and he has several business ventures there as well. A source said that the 33-year-old is “treated like a god in Houston.”

Losing Harden this offseason would be a real blow to the 76ers’ roster. He was far and away the team’s best ball handler and facilitator this past season. The paring of 2023 league MVP Joel Embiid and himself were one of the best one-two-punches in the NBA this season.

The Sixers has a 3-2 lead on the Celtics in the East Sem-Finals and lost the next two games. Shortly after, head coach Doc Rivers was fired. Rumors around the league said that Harden was a driving factor behind Rivers getting fired. Harden has stated his interest in signing a long-term extension, something the Houston Rocket might not have the money for. We’ll have to see how this all plays out.