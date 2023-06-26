Home » news » Nba Insiders Report That James Harden Returning To Houston Next Season Remains A Strong Possibility

NBA insiders report that James Harden returning to Houston next season remains a ‘strong possibility’

76ers James Harden Next Team Odds If Not 76ers 2023 Rockets Are Betting Favorites

For months now, James Harden returning to the Houston Rockets has been rumored around the league. Other league sources say that the 76ers are doing what they can to re-sign Harden for next season. It’s hard to know what to believe at this point. Only Harden and those close to him know what the 10-time all-star is truly planning to do. NBA insiders report that Harden returning to Houston next season remains a “strong possibility”. 

James Harden has a massive decision to make this offseason. He could remain with Joel Embiid and the Sixers to compete for an NBA championship. On the other hand, he could get paid the max contract he’s been asking for by Houston.

The 33-year-old forced a trade from the Rockets in 2020, but the two sides have a mutual interest in Harden returning. Does he want to compete for an NBA title or get paid this offseason? It’s ultimately his decision to make.

Is James Harden seriously considering heading back to the Rockets this offseason?

Even after taking Amen Thompson with the 4th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, the Rockets still remain interested in James Harden. Last season, the Rockets had the second youngest team in the NBA by average age. They could benefit from having an experienced guard like Harden on the team.

Over the last five seasons, Harden’s scoring output is not what it used to be. When he was with the Rockets, there was a three-season stretch where Harden averaged 30+ points each year. Instead, he takes on that lead PG role and is a distributor for the team.

Both the 76ers and Rockets feel like they are being used as pawns in this situation. They think Harden is playing it out this way in order to receive the biggest deal he can get.  No matter what, Philly and Houston remain the top two options for Harden this offseason.

