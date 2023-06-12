Home » news » If The Rockets Fail To Sign James Harden This Offseason Dallas Kyrie Irving Seems To Be Their Backup Plan

If the Rockets fail to sign James Harden this offseason, Dallas’ Kyrie Irving seems to be their backup plan

The Houston Rockets were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season. It’s clear that the team needs to add some outside talent if they want to be a competitive team in the West. One player they have in mind is James Harden of the 76ers. A reunion with Houston has traction this offseason. If they fail to sign Harden, the Rockets have a backup plan in place. Dallas’ Kyrie Irving is reported as the next elite guard that Houston is monitoring. 

Next season, the Rockets will be coached by Ime Udoka. In his short time as an NBA head coach, he’s seen a fair amount of postseason success. That is something the Rockets have lacked since James Harden left the team. Udoka and the Rockets’ front office know they need some veteran help this offseason.

Houston had one of the younger teams in the NBA this season. There’s no question that the Rockets will look to add players through free agency this offseason. James Harden and Kyrie Irving are at the top of their list.

Kyrie Irving is Houston’s backup plan if they cannot land James Harden this offseason

The Houston Rockets have significant salary cap flexibility this offseason. That flexibility gives them the opportunity this sign a star player like James Harden or Kyrie Irving. For months now we’ve heard the rumors that Harden and the Rockets want a reunion.

However, he’s been contemplating what he wants to do with his future. His best chance of capturing that elusive NBA championship is with the Sixers. You can’t forget that Harden spent nine seasons with Houston and the city is home to him.

If the Rockets can’t reacquire Harden, Kyrie Irving is their backup plan. It’s still unclear what Irving’s intentions are for next season. We all know that he wants to sign a max contract and the Rockets certainly have the money to pay him that kind of salary. The 2023 offseason could shake up the league depending on where free agents land.

