LeBron James and Jrue Holiday awarded NBA Players of Week 14

The NBA has already completed 14 weeks of competition and the latest weekly awards are going to Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday for the Eastern Conference and Lakers star LeBron James for the West.

The week that ranged from Monday 16th to Sunday 22nd was auspicious for Holiday, who stepped up for the Bucks during the absence of injured Giannis Antetokoumpo and Khris Middleton. The Bucks registered 2-1, as the point guard played all three games and scored 33.3 points, handed 9.3 assists, won 4.7 rebounds and stole the ball 1.9 times, averaged per game this week.

Holiday was especially remarkable on his shot percentages: 56.9% from inside the arc, 47.8% on triples and 100% in every free-throws.

In consecutive matches, Milwaukee’s point guard set a new personal record after scoring 35 points in his team’s victory against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, as for a season-high 37 points in Tuesday’s win over the Toronto Raptors. This recorded his first ever time to score more than 35 points in consecutive NBA games.

The last time the Milwaukee guard won this award was back in the 2020/21 season. Other players who were nominated for Player of Week 14 were the Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Darius Garland from the Cavaliers, Nets’ Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet’s Raptors.

As for the Los Angeles side, they had a very positive week recording 3-1 and guided by LeBron James’ undisputed leadership. The 38-year-old played all four matches and registered an average of 35 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, scoring 51% of all his shots.

The Lakers star probably had the best week of his campaign so far. James scored a season-high 48 points along with 9 assists and 8 rebounds after they beat the Houston Rockets on their Monday match, which meant his third 40+ point game of the tournament. In addition to this, the big man just became the fourth player in NBA history to score at least 8000 free-throws in his career, after the only defeat of the week against the Sacramento Kings that Tuesday.

LeBron was coming from a record-breaking-streak, as only last week he became the second player in NBA history to score more than 38,000 points in his career, only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The other players who were candidates for the Western Conference’s award were Jamal Murray from the Nuggets, Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Oklahoma City.

The Lakers clash against their city rivals tonight in the Crypto.com Arena (9:00pm CST), as for Milwaukee play against the Denver Nuggets tomorrow at 7:00pm CST.