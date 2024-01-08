LeBron James claims his son Bronny ‘could play for’ Lakers amidst current losing streak

Ever since the Lakers conquered the first-ever In-Season Tournament last month, they are 3-10 and have now lost their last four matches in a row. After their latest defeat, which came as a 14-point loss to the Grizzlies, superstar LeBron James claimed that his team “just suck right now.”

Most news articles dedicated their titles to The King’s remarks, but his most interesting comment came minutes later inside the purple and gold locker room. At one point, Austin Reaves asked LeBron about Bronny’s upcoming contest for USC, to what the 39-year-old responded: “He could play for us right now. Easy. Easy.”

James eldest son recently recovered from a cardiac arrest which occurred back in July and after seven collegiate games, he’s been averaging 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 17.1 minutes per match.

LeBron James: Bronny could play for struggling Lakers ‘right now’ https://t.co/dJM9xrjroz pic.twitter.com/apZoTceTLk — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2024

LeBron later said that what happened in Nevada during the inaugural In-Season games is in the past now. “That was just two games, though,” he expressed. “That was a small sample. Everybody is getting so cracked up about Vegas, keep bringing up Vegas. It was two games. We took care of that business … but that was really just two games.”

Reaves, who handed out a career-high 12 assists and also dropped 19 points this weekend, wasn’t able to prevent his squad’s demise. His teammate Anthony Davis knows that everyone is under a lot of pressure, but the players must stick together.

“Wearing this uniform, you get a lot of flack, and guys are watching you under a microscope as a team,” he shared. “You have a couple of bad games, lose a couple in a row, you can’t lose your confidence. Can’t be on social media, listening to whatever people are saying. We’ve got to stay together in this locker room and find our way out of it.

“There’s no help coming. There’s no cavalry. We’ve got to do it with the guys we’ve got and remain together.”

Former Laker Lamar Odom is convinced that one specific change will ‘100% percent’ fix the squad’s struggles

According to ex-Laker Lamar Odom, the team should kick it back to how the purple and gold played in 2010. The longtime forward has a little secret back home. “I got the triangle offense right in my house, I’ll drop it off,” he told the press.

He was then asked if he believes the triangle is the true amulet that will save the Los Angeles franchise this season, to what he answered clearly: “100 percent. It’ll save basketball. Everybody’s playing the same way, that game last night was hard to watch … Our last what? Five championships we won in the triangle, right?”

After falling to a 17-19 mark and currently out of playoff contention, many L.A. fans are calling for the end of Darvin Ham’s time as head coach. The trainer fired back at all his detractors by insisting that seasons are long.

“I’m tired of people living and dying with every game we play … This is a marathon,” Ham said after losing to the Grizzlies this weekend.