It was during the second quarter of Saturday’s match between the Lakers and the Nuggets when LeBron James drove towards the rim and scored 40,000 points in his career with a beautiful layup. The superstar, who is currently the oldest player in the league, keeps breaking records in the NBA and is now heading into uncharted territories with his personal marks.

Despite achieving these incredible feats and receiving a standing ovation inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, he admitted feeling “bittersweet” after the match. “For me the main thing is always the main thing and that’s to win, so I hate that it happened in defeat,” he shared postgame. “Bittersweet, but I enjoyed every moment tonight on the floor.”

The King’s 26 points weren’t enough to beat Denver, who’ve beaten the purple and gold time and time again this season, including the Western Conference Finals last year. However, he still feels grateful to be playing at a top level during his unprecedented 21st campaign.

“I can’t sit here and say (it doesn’t mean anything),” he expressed. “Of course, no one has ever done it. For me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it’s pretty cool. Is it at the top of my, you know, things I’ve done in my career? No. But does it mean something? Of course, absolutely.”

Kevin Durant, who is the league’s second-leading active scorer, would have to post 27.9 points ever game for 417 during five complete seasons to achieve his mark. “To be able to accomplish things in this league, the greatest players to ever play in this league, the NBA, it’s been a dream of mine,” James said.

“And to hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me. Absolutely. Obviously, there’s a pecking order of which ones are higher than others (laughs), but absolutely, I would be lying to you if I said, ‘No it doesn’t mean anything.’ It absolutely does,” the forward added.

Last campaign, LeBron passed Kareem-Abdul Jabbar for the top spot, as he reached a daunting 38,388-point record, a mark no one ever thought would be surpassed.

The Lakers roster is in awe of what James is still achieving at an old age and serves them as an inspiration

After the loss against the Nuggets, his purple and gold teammates couldn’t help but deliver words of praise for The King, calling him their biggest inspiration. Anthony Davis believes he won’t stop any time soon.

“It’s just tough because he’s not finished playing,” said the All-Star center. “The gap is only going to get bigger and bigger. But any time he plays, it’s gonna be a new milestone every time … As of right now, I don’t see anybody breaking his record.”

Other more younger stars like Austin Reaves, can’t find the correct words to describe LeBron’s greatness. For now, he just wishes to take it all in and someday make sense of it all.

“Later in life, we’ll probably look back and cherish all of these moments, more so than now, because I’m living in the moment,” he shared. “But being in the presence of greatness every single day … (seeing him be) the first one in the gym, always getting treatment … being able to be alongside him, pick his mind on the game, life – it’s special. Greatness right in front of all of our eyes.”