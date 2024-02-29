Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has recorded 668 30-point games across his 21-year playing career, the second most in NBA history, according to the Basketball-Reference database.

This includes both playoff and regular-season games. Only Michael Jordan (671) retired with more 30-point games. Jordan accomplished this feat in just 15 seasons.

James leads Wilt Chamberlain (557), Kobe Bryant (519), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (504), Karl Malone (489), Kevin Durant (456), Jerry West (424), Oscar Robertson (410), and Elgin Baylor (403).

34 points, 8 assists, 7 threes

19 in 4Q to lead 21-point comeback

40 points away from 40K



Among active players, James leads Kevin Durant (456), James Harden (365), Stephen Curry (343), Giannis Antetokounmpo (277), Damian Lillard (267), Russell Westbrook (256), Anthony Davis (220), Joel Embiid (204), DeMar DeRozan (201), Devin Booker (199), and Luka Doncic (188).

James’ 668th career 30-point game is arguably his most impressive. It was earned Wednesday night.

At 39 years old, he scored 34 points and helped the Lakers overcome a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 116-112 against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 20-time All-Star scored 19 of his 34 points in the final frame.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James hit a season-high seven 3-pointers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers led 98-77 in the opening minute of the final period. James hit five of his season-high seven 3-pointers while outscoring the Clippers by himself 19-16 in the fourth. He either scored or assisted on 11 of the Lakers’ 13 baskets in the last quarter.

“It’s just a feeling when you feel like everything you put up is going in,” James said. “I just kept it consistent. I wasn’t taking ill-advised shots. And I stayed in the course of the offense. My teammates did a great job of continuing to find me, and I just tried to dictate the tempo, dictate the game. … It’s just a zone. Can’t really describe it. Wish you could stay in it forever.”

Before Wednesday’s game, NBA teams had lost 866 straight games when entering the fourth quarter trailing by at least 19 points.

"When you feel like everything you put up is going in… during it you don't feel anything, its like a superpower" – LeBron on entering "the zone"



Through 52 games (all starts) this season, James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 35 minutes per contest. Plus, he is shooting 52.6% from the field, a career-best 40.8% from 3-point range, and 73.6% at the foul line.

The four-time MVP has notched 30 or more points in 14 games this season. In his 21st season, he has also logged 17 double-doubles and three triple-doubles. James put a season-high 40 points at Oklahoma City on Dec. 23.

James is the only NBA player to have a 40-point game and a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams. He is just 40 points away from becoming the first player to reach 40,000 career points as well.