LeBron James passes Hakeem Olajuwon in steals for ninth all time

On Friday, LeBron James surpassed Hakeem Olajuwon in steals for ninth all time, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets. The four-time MVP passed the Hall of Famer with 2,163 steals on his second steal of the night. Utah Jazz icon John Stockton is the all-time leader (3,265).

Olajuwon played 18 years in the NBA and retired with 2,162 steals. Now, James needs 45 to pass Portland Trail Blazers legend Clyde Drexler (2,207) for eighth all time. Scottie Pippen ranks seventh with 2,307. The only active player James trails is Chris Paul, who ranks fourth overall (2,476).

Per multiple NBA betting sites, LeBron James possesses the 17th-best odds to win MVP in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks show greater odds for Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid.

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving to 9th all-time on the NBA total steals list! pic.twitter.com/KFB4euSdUr — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2022

In the Lakers’ win over the Nuggets, LeBron James ended his performance with 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 36 minutes of action. He finished 13-of-20 (65%) shooting from the field and scored one 3-pointer.

The 18-time All-Star has recorded at least one steal in his past seven games. On Oct. 28, in the Lakers’ 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, James logged a season-high four steals in 38 minutes played.

Through 21 starts this season, the four-time NBA champ is averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 boards, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 48.3% from the floor and 31.4% beyond the arc. He has posted seven double-doubles as well.

Also, Anthony Davis is averaging 1.3 steals per game this season with the Lakers. Of course, Davis recorded a season-high four steals in a 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 22.

LeBron James is the oldest player to record 3 consecutive games with 30+ points since Michael Jordan (2002). pic.twitter.com/jvrn5rjtJz — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 17, 2022

While with the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 13, 2004, James finished with 30 points and a career-high seven steals in a 92-86 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Furthermore, LeBron James cracking the top 10 is quite an accomplishment. But the bigger story this season has pertained to the Lakers’ struggles. They are 12-16 and rank 12th in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles has won just two of its last six games.