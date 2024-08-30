LeBron James Reacts to Tragic Deaths of NHL’s Johnny Gaudreau, His Brother Matthew

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a heartfelt message on X following the tragic deaths of NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau.

“Insane man! I instantly got so down and sad after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above,” James wrote on X.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were killed Thursday when they were struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles, New Jersey State Police said in a news release Friday.

According to police, a driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit two “pedalcyclists,” identified as the Gaudreaus, from behind while trying to pass an SUV on the right that had moved over to make way for the two cyclists.

Police responded to the scene in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, at 8:19 p.m. Both Gaudreaus, who were New Jersey natives, suffered fatal injuries, according to the report.

Driver Sean Higgins was under the influence of alcohol, has been charged with two counts of death by auto

The driver, Sean Higgins, 43, is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and has been charged with two counts of death by auto. He is also being charged with reckless driving, possession of an open container, and consuming alcohol in a vehicle.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Higgins told police that he had five or six beers before the crash. He said he tried going around the SUV on the right side. At the time, he thought the other vehicle was trying to block him from passing.

Higgins told police his drinking contributed to “his impatience and reckless driving.” He failed a field sobriety test, according to the affidavit. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

Both brothers had been in the area to be groomsmen in their sister Katie’s wedding. The ceremony was scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia. The Blue Jackets released a statement on social media.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice,” the Blue Jackets wrote. “He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets.

“He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.”

LeBron James is also a native of Akron, Ohio. The only NHL team in the Buckeye State is the Blue Jackets. James is also a minority partner with Fenway Sports Group.

The sports holding conglomerate is part of the ownership group of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Of course, the Penguins share the Metropolitan Division with the Blue Jackets.

Johnny Gaudreau played in 11 NHL seasons for the Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets

Furthermore, Johnny Gaudreau played in 11 NHL seasons (2014 to 2024) for the Flames and Blue Jackets. He joined Columbus on a seven-year contract beginning in the 2022-23 season. He was an All-Star in 2023 and recorded 12 goals and 48 assists in 81 games last season.

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”

At 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, Johnny Gaudreau scored 20-plus goals six times across his NHL playing career. He almost averaged a point per game, having scored 743 points in 763 regular-season games.

Gaudreau had been married to his wife, Meredith, since 2021. They have two children under 2: Noa, who was born in September 2022, and Johnny, who was born in February.

Matthew Gaudreau also played hockey at Boston College and for several teams in the minor leagues.