LeBron James relishes over son Bronny’s USC commitment: ‘He’s the first one to go to college in my family’

LeBron James still has one last dream before he ends his 20-year career in the NBA, and that is of playing his final campaign as a professional with his son Bronny by his side.

It seems like this ambitious desire has just taken one huge step closer to becoming a reality as the young adult announced this weekend on his Instagram account that he has committed to play and study at the University of Southern California.

Breaking: Bronny James has committed to USC, he announced on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/XuZDwLYuY6 — ESPN (@espn) May 6, 2023

The four-star 18-year-old, who has been ranked a top 50 recruit in the nation, expressed his feelings about his great next step. “Fight On #committed” alongside two pictures of himself – one in the Trojans locker room and another in a Trojan uniform,” he wrote on social media.

The young guard chose a college in his own state over Oregon and Ohio after playing basketball and completing his high school studies at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles.

James’ son was recently honored with a McDonald’s All-American selection and averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals this past season as he hopes to reach the NCAA Tournament with USC for their fourth time in a row.

“So damn proud of you kid!” his father LeBron first reacted on his own Instagram account. “I have no words besides I LOVE YOU!!!”

He then went on to win Game 3 of the playoff series between the Lakers and Warriors and was very emotional after the match. “One of the best days of my life,” the superstar said. “First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I’m super proud of him, our family is proud of him. For me personally, it’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out go my family to go to college.

“Obviously I didn’t go to college. It’s just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he’s the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey. Today was a proud day. I couldn’t lose today no matter the outcome of this game.”

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer reminded everyone he wants to play his final season alongside Bronny

“My last year will be played with my son,” James first told the press about it in 2022. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

If the young athlete is able to find an NBA contract after only one year at USC, it would mean that LeBron would turn 40 during his son’s rookie season as a professional. But be as it may, James is not one to fail his own dreams and restated he’s “serious” about waiting as long as it takes.

“I’m still serious about it,” James mentioned. “Obviously I’ve gotta continue to keep my body and my mind fresh. I think my mind most importantly, if my mind goes, then my body will just go ‘okay, what are we doing?’ But at the end of the day, if I am, if I’m not, I’ve done what I have to do in this league. My son is gonna take his journey.

“Whatever his journey is, however his journey lays out, he’s gonna do what’s best for him, and as his dad, his mom Savanah, his brother and sister, we’re gonna support him in whatever he decides to do. Just because it’s my aspiration and my goal doesn’t mean it’s his.”

If for some reason his desire doesn’t come true, the Lakers star says he’d accept the situation. “I’m absolutely okay with that. My job is to support my son in whatever he wants to do,” he assures.