LeBron James returned to Cleveland this weekend and beat the Cavaliers on a very special day for him. The Lakers star opened his new museum in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, on the same day he played against his former team, who prepared an emotional tribute video that celebrated him for becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer.

After the match, The King couldn’t hide his excitement for coming back to where it all started. While at it, he listed many reasons why Cleveland will always have his heart.

“It’s always special to come back here,” James shared. “Being able to come back here after my Miami stint and win a championship here for this franchise, this city … it was something that I will never forget, no matter how old I get. Stepping back on this floor is always a pretty cool feeling. Looking up there and being a part of pretty much all of the banners.”

On that Saturday morning, LeBron’s charitable foundation inaugurated Home Court, a museum fill of the player’s best memories throughout his outstanding 21-season NBA career.

While at it, he recalled many important moments that he’ll never forget. “I used to get on my mom a lot about saving everything, ever since I started playing sports,” the LA star reminisced. “She kind of threw it in my face when stuff was being prepared down at the museum because a lot of the stuff in there is stuff that she saved. And that’s pretty cool.

“I’ve been able to do some things in my life, to be able to bring back to my community, to continue to highlight my community and continue to make my community a place where people want to visit, want to see and want to be proud of. I am. I am definitely proud of the fact that my foundation has been able to do some great things.”

The Los Angeles squad beat the Cavaliers and improved their mark to 10-7 this campaign, while LeBron ended the contest with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes.

The superstar’s rise to global stardom now has its own museum in his hometown of Akron

His rise to stardom will be exhibited in Home Court, a museum dedicated to the superstar’s many records and milestones through a multimedia experience. It will even include a re-creation of the apartment where he lived with his mother Gloria along with items from his childhood, high school career and championship runs.

The museum is located at House Three Thirty, the facility which was constructed by LeBron’s foundation to create more opportunities for the community in which he was raised.

A LeBron museum is coming to Akron Nov. 25 🙌 The LeBron James' Home Court Museum will display a recreation of his childhood home and never-before-seen memorabilia All proceeds will be going back to the Akron community (via @LJFamFoundation) pic.twitter.com/R4zd4cYUus — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2023

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” the 38-year-old said. “I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out.”

The museum will include many items on display, including his jersey from the McDonald’s All-American contest, his all-white suit worn at the 2003 NBA Draft, and even the rim from the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where he first became known for his basketball skills.