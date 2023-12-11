Legend Magic Johnson says LeBron James and Anthony Davis are ‘definitely NBA MVP candidates’

Everybody knows Magic Johnson is a die-hard Lakers fan, especially after his historic 13 campaigns wearing the purple and gold jersey. He is, of course, extremely happy after the L.A. franchise won the inaugural In-Season Tournament and took his thoughts to social media to congratulate everyone involved.

One of his most interesting takes is how the NBA legend already considers both LeBron James and Anthony Davis to be the candidates to this season’s MVP award.

“Congratulations to LeBron James for being named the first ever In-Season Tournament MVP with 24 points and 11 rebounds,” Magic posted. “Both Anthony Davis and LeBron are definitely NBA MVP candidates.”

LeBron James to Anthony Davis 😤 Lakers took over. 👑 pic.twitter.com/bI8pli08qo — Hoops on 𝕏 (@Digits3Hoops) December 8, 2023

There’s simply no denying that when both stars are healthy and connected, they are a dynamic duo almost impossible to beat. LeBron, for example, won the In-Season Tournament MVP after putting up 26.4 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists per game.

Davis, on the other hand, dominated in the championship game. “Congratulations to the Lakers for being the first team to ever win the NBA In-Season Tournament with their 123-109 win vs. the Pacers. AD had a dominant performance with 41 points, 20 rebounds and went 16-24 from the field,” Johnson wrote.

Finally, the Lakers icon didn’t forget coach Darvin Ham, who is proving his critics that he’s able to lead his squad to the top.

“Last night was another example of great coaching for Darvin Ham,” he tweeted. “The Lakers defense was able to take Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers best player, out of the game by double-teaming him every time he ran the pick and roll. On offense, the team was feeding both AD and LeBron in the post and they dominated paint points all night.”

James and Davis believe their chemistry works because they are not jealous of each other

After winning the In-Season Tournament title, the Lakers duo shared their views on why their chemistry is so effective when they play together. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, they believe they don’t have any jealousy between them.

“I know who I am, he knows who he is,” LeBron expressed. “So, there’s no friction. We’re not trying to compete with one another on the court or on a lifestyle basis. He knows who he is, I know who I am. The only thing we’re trying to do is hold each other accountable when we get to work and try to be the best we can be for each other, and when one is not going well, try to pick each other up. There’s no jealousy. There’s not a jealous bone in our bodies. We’re never jealous of one another. Ever.”

As for Davis, he knows that James is always looking out for him and wishes him genuine success.

“He’ll say things like, ‘Let’s get AD going.’ Or, ‘Run this for AD,’” the big man said. “He’s doing a good job of making sure that I get my touches to have an opportunity to take over ballgames like tonight. So, he’s been in my corner through the ups and downs and the indifferent. He’s always been a guy who I can count on, who I can lean on for advice, or he just knows. He just knows me.”