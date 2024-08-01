David Blatt has been consulting for both the Canadian national team, as well as Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv for the past five years. Currently, he’s in Paris providing counsel to head coach Jordi Fernandez and the North American team for the Olympic Games, as they’ve won their first two games against Australia and Greece.

The 65-year-old is convinced that Fernandez, who took this nation to the bronze podium at last year’s FIBA World Cup in Asia, will have a long and impacting career as a coach in the NBA. Just this summer, after working as an assistant coach in Sacramento, he was given the opportunity and signed to lead his first-ever roster in Brooklyn.

Blatt is considered by Jordi to be his “guardian angel,” as he’s told the press many times in the past. “I really predict a great [NBA] future for him. He stepped into a situation that allows him to develop and grow the program,” David shared about his potential in the league.

“The expectations for that organization will focus on those two aspects initially. I don’t think he needs to be a playoff team in his first or second year, but he must help the team develop, create an identity, and grow patiently, purposefully, and consistently. I believe he’s very much built for that,” Blatt continued.

The veteran coach explained how Jordi fits right into modern basketball. “One of the reasons I strongly recommended him is not only because we’ve known each other for years but also because his European background fits well with the evolving NBA landscape. The NBA is increasingly appreciative of and aligned with the European style of play,” he said.

Also, his success with the Canadian squad is another reason why Blatt is so impressed by him, as he’s been able to create chemistry with the players on and off the court. Jordi then built a solid roster of NBA athletes that seem to melt perfectly on the court.

“Over the last four years, I have experienced that Canadian players, both in the windows and in summer tournaments, are committed and determined to put Canada on the map worldwide,” David shared. “It starts with that. When you have talented and accomplished players willing to come and do everything they can to make Canada a national team presence on the world stage, it’s a great feeling.”

Blatt also gave his respects to LeBron James, who he believes is the only player that builds a bridge between basketball generations

The 65-year-old was asked if he was a fan of the evolving basketball world and gave an ambiguous response. “Not necessarily. That’s why my love for Europe is still greater than it was in the NBA to this day. It’s certainly not the more talented game, but it’s still a better game in my mind,” he answered.

Nevertheless, this question reminded him of the one player he believes has been able to build a bridge between generations and continues to display excellence even at the end of his 21-year career. He’s talking about none other than his former pupil, LeBron James.

“Amazement. And respect. And appreciation. That he can continue doing what he does at this level with such enthusiasm, effort, and commitment. It’s, you know… it’s really unbelievable. It really is. Respect, respect,” Blatt shared.

David coached the NBA’s all-time scoring leader in Cleveland from 2014 to 2016, and was able to earn a championship title in his third-consecutive attempt in the Finals.