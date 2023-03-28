Angel Reese has taken full advantage of LSU’s run to the 2023 Women’s Final Four. The Bayou Barbie has increased her NIL value more than any player in college basketball this season and her star power has only increased during March Madness. Since Jan. 10, Reese’s NIL value has jumped 243%, more than any player in college basketball.

LSU basketball star Angel Reese has capitalized on her superstardom more than any other player during March Madness.

Using data sourced from On3, the data experts at Basketball Insiders have crunched the numbers and found that the Bayou Barbie has increased her NIL value more than any player in women’s college basketball this season.

Prior to the year, Angel Reese wasn’t in the top 100 NIL earners among female college athletes.

What a difference a year makes.

With more than 975,000 social media followers, Reese has become one of the faces of women’s college basketball.

Not only does she rank No. 6 in NIL value among women’s college basketball players but she’s increased her worth by 243 percent since Jan. 10, more than any other player in the country. Reese’s NIL has jumped from $114,000 on Jan. 10 to $392,000 ahead of the 2023 Women’s Final Four.

Bayou Barbie Taking Full Advantage of LSU Basketball’s Final Four Run

While it wasn’t motivated by financials, Reese’s decision to transfer from Maryland to LSU turned out to be a life-changing decision.

Already a nightly double-double threat after averaging 17.3 points and 10.8 rebounds as a redshirt freshman in Maryland, Reese has taken her game to another level under LSU head coach Kim Mulkey.

A 6-foot-3 sophomore, the former top recruit exploded onto the SEC scene in 2022-23, averaging 23.2 points and 15.7 rebounds per game.

Prior to the start of the women’s college basketball season, Angel Reese’s NIL value didn’t rank in the top-100 for female college athletes. Now, with LSU in the Final Four, the Bayou Barbie is cashing in.

According to On3, Reese’s NIL value has jumped from under $18,000 to $392,000 in just one season but her rise has been even more meteoric in the lead-up to March Madness.

Since Jan. 10, Reese has watched her NIL value jump by more than 243 percent, from $114,00 to $392,000 entering the Final Four.

Now, she sits at No. 6 on the list of the most valuable female college basketball players in the country.

Angel Reese’s NIL Deals

While she’s grown used to double teams, few players have been able to handle their business and the pressures of performing on a nightly basis like Reese.

Thanks to her ability to draw attention on and off the court, Reese has inked several high-profile NIL deals with major brands, including McDonald’s, Wingstop, Sparkling Ice, Outback Steakhouse, and Discord.

More recently, she signed NIL deals with Bose, Sonic, and JanSport and has signed a total of four reported NIL deals during the month of March alone.

The Bayou Barbie also spent time working with ESPN’s Holly Rote during the 2022 LSU football season.