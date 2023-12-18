Luka Doncic passes legend Wilt Chamberlain in list of players with most 40+ point triple-doubles

As the 2023/24 NBA season unravels, teams are trying to stop Luka Doncic‘s impact placing more aggressive double teams to contain him, but continue to fail game after game. The Mavericks have won five out of their last six outings despite the fact that Kyrie Irving is currently injured due to a right heel contusion.

It seems all they really need in Dallas is an inspired Doncic, who recently recorded yet another triple-double with 40 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. After beating the Trail Blazers 131 to 120 this weekend, the Slovenian star surpassed legend Wilt Chamberlain in the all-time ranking for players with most triple-doubles with 40 points or more.

“I always accept what defense gives me,” the 24-year-old said about the recent keys to his success. “I will look at what they’re doing, so I just try to read the defense.”

The Mavs point guard has been on fire lately, having recorded his 10th-straight game dropping 30 points or more, and set a new career-high for such consecutive numbers. Doncic has averaged 35.6 points and 10.6 assists in these games.

“It’s everybody, man, not just me,” Luka said. “All of my team is helping me get to that. In the first half, they just told me, ‘Go for it,’ because they weren’t doubling me. And In the second half, they were doubling me, so we just played out of that.”

Dallas coach Jason Kidd talked about how teams have been too afraid to stay in a drop coverage when trying to limit the Slovenian guard in pick-and-roll, mostly due to how easily he arrives at his stops. Luka has proved time and time again that he boasts too many tools that force his opponent’s defense into tough spots.

“When you look at the drop coverage, if you set a screen and hold the screen, [his] ability to shoot the three, the ability to get to the basket, and then being able to be a threat to pass,” Kidd said of his star player. “I think that’s probably one of his favorite defenses.”

Doncic believes the Mavericks now play better when rival teams try to double him down

After six seasons in the NBA, Doncic believes his team has learned to overplay rivals who try to strategize a way to contain him, usually doubling him down.

“Not always because before, they didn’t double me as much as they do now,” recalled the Slovenian star. “I think in my first season, I barely got doubled, but now I think I’ve been doubled a lot in the last two years. As much as I’m learning, my teammates are also learning how to play out of that. I think we’ll get better and better — we had many open shots today, and it was nice to watch.”

Markieff Morris on Luka Dončić: “I don’t see why he’s not number one in the running for MVP, I don’t get it bc he’s carrying our team. Scoring, rebounding, assists on a nightly basis.” pic.twitter.com/jjCboM4B99 — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) December 17, 2023

The 24-year-old, who just became a father for the first time, even went on to say that he’s able to find rest when teams intend to double him. Luka encourages opponents to keep trying.

“It’s amazing,” Doncic expressed. “I can take some rest, too. So, it’s amazing. Like I said, it’s 4-on-3 basketball. The court is wide open, so we score a lot of points, and I think we could score more. We have many open shots, and when they double me, I like it.”