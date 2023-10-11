Luka Doncic promises fans he will eventually return to Europe to play again for Real Madrid

Luka Doncic‘s basketball career is quite the special one. When he was only 16-year-old he had already made his debut for Real Madrid and in three years he conquered the EuroLeague and even became the season’s MVP. Now, he’s 24 and has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA, considered by many as the player who will dominate the league for years to come.

During the Mavericks‘ recent preseason tour in Spain, he talked to the press about the possibilities of returning to play in Europe. Even though his ambitions are clearly to win it all in U.S. basketball, he admitted that if he would ever come back, it would only be to Madrid.

“I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for Real Madrid. I learned everything here: speaking, studying and playing basketball. I’d like to take a lot of teammates with me: Rudy, Llull, a coach, a physio,” the Serbian said. “I’ve got a lot of great memories, and I’m happy to be back. If I return to Europe one day, I’m sure it will be to Real Madrid. That’s 100%.”

The point guard’s contract in Dallas runs until the 2026/27 campaign, with a pact for a player option during his last season. In 2025, he will become eligible to sign an extension with the Mavs, and could potentially command the league’s first $80 million salary.

During his time in Spain, he was asked constantly about the differences between playing in the NBA vs. European basketball.

“I think it’s a very different kind of basketball,” he told the press. “In the end, you have a wider court, and the 3-point line is further away. But I think that in Europe you play more as a team, that is, in fewer minutes you play more as a team. The plays are very important. I think there are not many plays in the NBA, so team basketball is very important.”

As for his return to play against Real Madrid, he revealed how important it is for him. “A very special day for me. There will be a lot of emotions,” Luka said at the start of the week. “Everyone knows what Real Madrid and Madrid mean for me.”

Doncic’s injury prevented him from playing more than five minutes against his former club Real Madrid

Unfortunately for the Serbian superstar and all his fans in Madrid, the player’s recurrent strained calf prevented him from playing more than five minutes at the start of the contest. Despite his frustration, the team preferred to be cautious about his health issue.

“Nobody wanted to play more than me,” the 24-year-old expressed. “I was very pissed off I couldn’t play more. I was waiting for this game all summer. With the exception of not being able to play more, it was all very special. The whole day was very special.”

Mavs coach Jason Kidd enjoyed the way his team played, despite not being able to count on Kyrie Irving or Doncic due to lingering injuries.

“I thought the team did a great job for three quarters since we gave up 38 there in the first quarter and scored 37,” he said. “I thought we got control of the game there in the middle of the second quarter, and I thought coming out after halftime, our defense and offense were at a very high level.”