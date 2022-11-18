Luka Doncic rookie card sells for record $3.12 million at auction

On Thursday night, the 2018 National Treasures Rookie NBA Logoman Patch card of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic sold for a record $3.12 million at a PWCC auction.

According to sources, the rare NBA card set the all-time record for a basketball card sold at a public auction. On the front, the card shows Doncic as a 23-year-old and his autographed signature.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has the second-best odds to win MVP in 2023. Some sportsbooks are giving Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum better odds.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Luka Doncic 2018 NT Logoman RPA 1/1 sells $3,120,000 via @pwccmarketplace Premier Auction. 😳 This same card sold as a non-graded copy for $4,600,000 in March of 2021. What’re your thoughts on the final sale price? 👇 pic.twitter.com/HaNGCMAHbn — SlabStox (@SlabStox) November 18, 2022

For an added bonus, the back of the card features a joke the three-time All-Star told during his rookie season. He talked about retiring if he ever managed to dunk on LeBron James.

“This is the highest price ever realized for a basketball card sold in a verified public auction,” Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC Marketplace, told TMZ Sports.