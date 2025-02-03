Luka Doncic says goodbye to Dallas: ‘Thought I’d spend my career here’

This weekend, everyone including fans and players were in disbelief when the news emerged that Luka Doncic had been traded to the Lakers in a blockbuster trade that sends Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick back to Dallas. Now that is it a done deal, the Slovenian star has bid his farewell to Mavericks fans.

On Sunday afternoon, the 25-year-old posted a lengthy letter on social medial, grateful for every second spent in Texas, a place he was able to call a home away from home for seven-long years. Luka also dedicated praise for the organization that first selected him in the NBA Draft.

“Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level,” Doncic posted. “I thought I’d spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home.

Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal – to win championships. https://t.co/psfgI5o9Pn — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 2, 2025

The Slovenian was thankful for the inconditional support he’s received. “In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best memories, but also lifting met up when I needed it most,” he wrote.

“To all the organizations I’ve worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it,” his message went on. “As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home.”

As for the Mavericks‘ surprising decision of letting him go, the team’s general manager Nico Harrison attended the press on Sunday and spoke about the mentality behind the trade. What is for certain, is that the executive’s judgment will alter the direction of the franchise, for better or for worse.

“There’s other teams that were loading up,” he first explained. “He was going to be able to make his own decision at some point of whether he wants to be here or not, whether we want to supermax him or not, or whether he wants to opt out. We had to take all that into consideration and I feel like we got out in front of what could have been a tumultuous summer.”