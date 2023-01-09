Luka Dončić says he prefers to watch EuroLeague to NBA

When asked whether he keeps track of the MVP race, the Dallas Mavericks star explained that he watches more EuroLeague than NBA games. In other words, Dončić doesn’t really keep track of what his fellow NBA MVP candidates are doing, explaining that EuroLeague games atract most of his attention.

“Not really. I watch some NBA games, but I watch more EuroLeague than NBA. But if it is a really good NBA game on TV, I will watch it,” he added.

In the past, when he’s been asked for more depth in his opinion about the NBA, the Slovenian has insisted in comparing it to what he experienced as a player in the EuroLeague. ”In Europe it’s more team basketball, it’s more tactics basketball, but it’s very different because the court is smaller, the rules are different and you have less time.”

Besides the fact that many rules aren’t the same, Dončić had no doubt in admitting that players in the NBA are better and more technical in general. ”Just playing in the NBA, you play with guys who are almost impossible to guard. I would say scoring is easier in the NBA because of the rules, but here are way better players in the NBA”, he said last year in JJ Reddick’s The Old Man and The Three interview series.

Bouncing back from illness

The Slovenian star had been struggling with some allergies the past week, but nothing too serious to keep him off court. His performance seemed affected by illness in Dallas’ harsh defeat 124-95 over Boston last week, but looked far better last Saturday as he provided 34 points, 10 assists and a block to earn a win against the Pelicans.

“A little sick, probably. Just allergies, so I’ve been taking some medicine. I felt way better, especially today.” Doncic shared after the Maverick’s last game.