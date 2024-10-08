Magic, Wendell Carter Jr. Agree to Three-Year, $59M Extension

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. has agreed to a three-year, $59 million contract extension, his agent, Mike Miller of LIFT Sports Management, told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday night.

Carter, 25, is now under contract with the Magic through the 2028-29 season for a combined $82 million, including the two remaining years on his current four-year, $50 million deal.

Per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Carter’s new deal also includes a team option for 2028-29. The Magic acquired Carter from the Chicago Bulls in the 2020-21 season.

Here's the breakdown of the extension for Carter Jr. He becomes the 16th player since July 6 to sign an extension (not including rookie or super max).

In 55 games (48 starts) last season with Orlando, the Duke product averaged 11 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 25.6 minutes per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field, a career-best 37.4% from 3-point range, and 69.4% at the free throw line.

On Dec. 30, 2023, Carter returned from a knee injury and came off the bench for the first time last season in the Magic’s 112-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

At Phoenix, Carter scored a then-season-high 17 points and had five rebounds and two assists. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley praised the 6-foot-10 big man for a solid outing after missing 20 straight games due to injuries.

“I thought he did a heck of a job stepping back in,” Mosley said of Carter. “Just to have him back out there, and as we continue to find different rhythms for our group, it’s great to have him on the floor.”

Additionally, in Orlando’s 124-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 19, 2024, he recorded a season-high 25 points on 9-of-13 (69.2%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-7 (85.7%) at the foul line.

The Magic are coming off their best season in over a decade, finishing 47-35 and reaching the postseason for the first time since 2020. Orlando forced a Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round, but the contender failed to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Earlier this offseason, the Magic re-signed backup centers Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner and extended forward Jonathan Isaac. The role players complement stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Orlando also added veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.