Malika Andrews Marries Fellow ESPN Reporter Dave McMenamin

ESPN host Malika Andrews married ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin at their Bay Area wedding on Aug. 24, which is Kobe Bryant Day.

Andrews, who is the host of “NBA Today,” and McMenamin, a longtime NBA reporter who makes regular appearances on the daily show, tied the knot on Aug. 24 at the foot of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, as seen in photos obtained by Vogue.

The wedding took place at Cavallo Point Lodge in Sausalito, Calif., a luxury national park resort.

“Now, instead of saying, ‘Look, we are going to get married there.’ We get to say, ‘Look! That’s where we got married,’” Andrews told Vogue. “We are so lucky.”

Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin had always wanted to get married in the Bay Area

Since both Andrews and McMenamin are based in Los Angeles, the wedding location choice was an easy one.

“We always knew we wanted to get married in the Bay Area, where Malika is from,” said McMenamin. “When we arrived at Cavallo Point for the first time, it just felt right.”

Andrews wore a Grace Kelly-inspired lace dress customized by Lotus Bridal – the Brooklyn-based bridal emporium. She was accessorized with custom shoes by Jennifer Chamandi and diamond drop earrings by Jessica McCormack.

Malika Andrews and NBA reporter Dave McMenamin got married on Kobe day (8.24.24) 💯 pic.twitter.com/TyUFI49eLD — Kicks (@kicks) August 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Dave wore a navy tuxedo. According to Vogue, they had always envisioned a black-tie wedding. The goal was for him to stand out among his 12 groomsmen, who all wore black tuxedos.

Furthermore, Andrews and McMenamin’s wedding featured several basketball references. As a nod to Mamba Day, McMenamin wore Nike Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita Sweet 16 sneakers to the reception.

The music at the reception was provided by D Sharp, the DJ for the Golden State Warriors.

Andrews and McMenamin wanted a floriated basketball hoop at their wedding to symbolize how they met in 2017

“When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it,” Malika Andrews wrote on Instagram, including photos from the couple’s wedding day.

A floriated basketball hoop greeted guests at the reception, which was a tribute to how they met in 2017, according to Vogue. When Andrews and Dave McMenamin first met, they were both assigned to cover a Knicks vs. Cavaliers game at Madison Square Garden.

Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin

Had the coolest wedding ever 📸 @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/R421oxfWlY — Shawn (@PalmerDesigns_) August 27, 2024

“We were engaged for 21 months, so we had plenty of time to plan!” McMenamin told Vogue. The couple, who have kept their relationship private, wanted to wait two NBA offseasons to allow enough time to plan.

“Leading up to the wedding, both Dave and I were asked all the time if we were stressed out with the big day rapidly approaching. And honestly, we never were,” said Andrews, who is from Cavallo Point.

Ex-ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell attended the wedding

Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson, who currently works as an NBA analyst for ESPN, was seen dancing to “Sweet Caroline” during the reception in a video on social media. Ex-ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell was also spotted dancing with Andrews and her younger sister, Kendra Andrews, who is an NBA reporter for ESPN.

Malika Andrews, 29, joined ESPN in October 2018 as an online NBA writer. She debuted as the network’s youngest sideline reporter for a broadcast during the 2020 Orlando Bubble. The Oakland native made history in 2022 when she became the first woman to host the NBA draft.

McMenamin, who turns 42 on Oct. 26, joined ESPN as an NBA reporter in 2009, working as a beat writer and television analyst. He primarily covers the Los Angeles Lakers.

Additionally, the Philadelphia native is an avid sneaker collector and New York Times bestselling author for the book, Return of the King: LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Greatest Comeback in NBA History, co-authored with Brian Windhorst.