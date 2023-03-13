College Basketball
March Madness TV Schedule: How To Watch & Live Stream NCAA Tournament Games
The March Madness TV schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament is now available; continue scrolling to find out how to watch and stream the games. On Tuesday, March 14, two games are scheduled at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, followed by two other contests on Wednesday, March 15.
2023 March Madness TV Schedule for NCAA Tournament
First Four
Tuesday, March 14
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|6:40 p.m.
|No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC
|truTV
|9:10 p.m.
|No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State
|truTV
Wednesday, March 15
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|6:40 p.m.
|No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
|truTV
|9:10 p.m.
|No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State
|truTV
First Round of March Madness
Thursday, March 16
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|12:15 p.m.
|No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 8 West Virginia
|CBS
|12:40 p.m.
|No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia
|truTV
|1:40 p.m.
|No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 Missouri
|TNT
|2 p.m.
|No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas
|TBS
|2:45 p.m.
|No. 16 Play-in vs. No. 1 Alabama
|CBS
|3:10 p.m.
|No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State
|CBS
|4:10 p.m.
|No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona
|TNT
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas
|TBS
|6:50 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa
|TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke
|CBS
|7:25 p.m.
|No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas
|TBS
|7:35 p.m.
|No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern
|truTV
|9:20 p.m.
|No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston
|TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee
|CBS
|9:55 p.m.
|No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
|TBS
Friday, March 17
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|12:15 p.m.
|No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State
|CBS
|12:40 p.m.
|No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier
|truTV
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 14 UC Stanta Barbara vs. No. 3 Baylor
|TNT
|2 p.m.
|No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s
|TBS
|2:45 p.m.
|No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette
|CBS
|3:10 p.m.
|No. 11 Play-in vs. No. 6 Iowa State
|truTV
|4 p.m.
|No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton
|TNT
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn
|TBS
|6:50 p.m.
|No. 16 Play-in vs. No. 1 Purdue
|TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky
|CBS
|7:25 p.m.
|No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami
|TBS
|7:35 p.m.
|No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga
|truTV
|9:20 p.m.
|No. 9 FAU vs. No. 8 Memphis
|TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State
|CBS
|9:55 p.m.
|No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana
|TBS
Second Round of March Madness
The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will begin Saturday, March 18 at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. Of course, the games will air live from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Amway Center in Orlando, and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. On Sunday, March 19, other games will occur at MVP Arena in Albany, Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ball Arena in Denver, and Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro.
Sweet 16
Next, the Sweet 16 will start Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET. These games will air live via CBS and TBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas via CBS and TBS. Then, the March Madness games will continue on Friday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
Elite Eight
Additionally, the Elite Eight begins Saturday, March 25 at 6:10 p.m. ET. This round is scheduled to air live on CBS and TBS from Madison Square Garden and T-Mobile Arena. On Sunday, March 26, other contests will start at 2:20 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Center and KFC Yum! Center.
Final Four
Later during March Madness, the NCAA Final Four is set for Saturday, April 1 at 6:10 p.m. ET. The Final Four teams will play at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
National Championship
Furthermore, the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at 9:20 p.m. ET. This championship game will also air live from NRG Stadium.
How to watch or stream March Madness games during NCAA Tournament in 2023?
March Madness for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will air live on truTV, TBS, TNT, and CBS. The best live streaming services for these networks include fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. With fuboTV, viewers will have CBS. However, fuboTV doesn’t carry truTV, TBS, or TNT.
Out of the four streaming services mentioned above, the cheapest option is Sling TV. Pick Sling Blue to have access to TBS, TNT, and truTV for only $20 for your first month’s purchase. This package is for 3-device streaming as well. If you have multiple screens in your household, this option works.
Unfortunately, CBS is not listed as an available network. Keep in mind, the streaming service’s Orange & Blue plan doesn’t have truTV, which is a problem for March Madness. Fifty hours of DVR storage is available with Sling Blue.
|Live Streaming Service
|Cost
|Free Trial
|fuboTV
|$86 per month
|7 Days
|Hulu + Live TV
|$69 per month
|None
|Sling TV
|$40 per month
|3 Days
|YouTube TV
|$65 per month
|14 Days
Moving on to one more terrific option, YouTube TV has it all. This streaming service carries CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. This is by far the best choice for March Madness and NBA fans. It has unlimited Cloud DVR storage as well. This is great if you have a busy schedule. To add to that, YouTube TV offers a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers.
Before making a purchase, network availability depends on your zip code. Go to the fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV websites to verify which channels you’ll have access to based on where you live. This is when a VPN can come in handy during March Madness. As for fuboTV, customers can record up to 1,000 hours on the Cloud DVR.
