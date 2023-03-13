The March Madness TV schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament is now available; continue scrolling to find out how to watch and stream the games. On Tuesday, March 14, two games are scheduled at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, followed by two other contests on Wednesday, March 15.

2023 March Madness TV Schedule for NCAA Tournament

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

Time (ET) Game Network 6:40 p.m. No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC truTV 9:10 p.m. No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State truTV

Wednesday, March 15

Time (ET) Game Network 6:40 p.m. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern truTV 9:10 p.m. No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State truTV

First Round of March Madness

Thursday, March 16

Time (ET) Game Network 12:15 p.m. No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 8 West Virginia CBS 12:40 p.m. No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia truTV 1:40 p.m. No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 Missouri TNT 2 p.m. No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas TBS 2:45 p.m. No. 16 Play-in vs. No. 1 Alabama CBS 3:10 p.m. No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State CBS 4:10 p.m. No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona TNT 4:30 p.m. No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas TBS 6:50 p.m. No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa TNT 7:10 p.m. No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke CBS 7:25 p.m. No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas TBS 7:35 p.m. No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern truTV 9:20 p.m. No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston TNT 9:40 p.m. No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee CBS 9:55 p.m. No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M TBS

Friday, March 17

Time (ET) Game Network 12:15 p.m. No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State CBS 12:40 p.m. No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier truTV 1:30 p.m. No. 14 UC Stanta Barbara vs. No. 3 Baylor TNT 2 p.m. No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s TBS 2:45 p.m. No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette CBS 3:10 p.m. No. 11 Play-in vs. No. 6 Iowa State truTV 4 p.m. No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton TNT 4:30 p.m. No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn TBS 6:50 p.m. No. 16 Play-in vs. No. 1 Purdue TNT 7:10 p.m. No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky CBS 7:25 p.m. No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami TBS 7:35 p.m. No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga truTV 9:20 p.m. No. 9 FAU vs. No. 8 Memphis TNT 9:40 p.m. No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State CBS 9:55 p.m. No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana TBS

Second Round of March Madness

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will begin Saturday, March 18 at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. Of course, the games will air live from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Amway Center in Orlando, and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. On Sunday, March 19, other games will occur at MVP Arena in Albany, Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ball Arena in Denver, and Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro.

Sweet 16

Next, the Sweet 16 will start Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET. These games will air live via CBS and TBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas via CBS and TBS. Then, the March Madness games will continue on Friday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

Elite Eight

Additionally, the Elite Eight begins Saturday, March 25 at 6:10 p.m. ET. This round is scheduled to air live on CBS and TBS from Madison Square Garden and T-Mobile Arena. On Sunday, March 26, other contests will start at 2:20 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Center and KFC Yum! Center.

Final Four

Later during March Madness, the NCAA Final Four is set for Saturday, April 1 at 6:10 p.m. ET. The Final Four teams will play at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

National Championship

Furthermore, the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at 9:20 p.m. ET. This championship game will also air live from NRG Stadium.

How to watch or stream March Madness games during NCAA Tournament in 2023?

March Madness for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will air live on truTV, TBS, TNT, and CBS. The best live streaming services for these networks include fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. With fuboTV, viewers will have CBS. However, fuboTV doesn’t carry truTV, TBS, or TNT.

Out of the four streaming services mentioned above, the cheapest option is Sling TV. Pick Sling Blue to have access to TBS, TNT, and truTV for only $20 for your first month’s purchase. This package is for 3-device streaming as well. If you have multiple screens in your household, this option works.

Unfortunately, CBS is not listed as an available network. Keep in mind, the streaming service’s Orange & Blue plan doesn’t have truTV, which is a problem for March Madness. Fifty hours of DVR storage is available with Sling Blue.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial fuboTV $86 per month 7 Days Hulu + Live TV $69 per month None Sling TV $40 per month 3 Days YouTube TV $65 per month 14 Days

Moving on to one more terrific option, YouTube TV has it all. This streaming service carries CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. This is by far the best choice for March Madness and NBA fans. It has unlimited Cloud DVR storage as well. This is great if you have a busy schedule. To add to that, YouTube TV offers a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers.

Before making a purchase, network availability depends on your zip code. Go to the fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV websites to verify which channels you’ll have access to based on where you live. This is when a VPN can come in handy during March Madness. As for fuboTV, customers can record up to 1,000 hours on the Cloud DVR.

