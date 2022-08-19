Mark Cuban think WCF loss to Warriors wasn’t because of talent

Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has made it clear in the past that he’s going to do everything he can to help this team win a title in the next few seasons. With Luka Doncic being the guy to carry this organization to a title, the likelihood of it happening are much higher than in normal years.

The Mavericks had an incredible season a year ago that saw them lose to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA WCF. Their loss, however, isn’t something that was looked at as a disappointment. Nobody expected that Dallas was going to be in the position that they were in at the end of the year and last season was certainly a success.

Mark Cuban On Mavericks WCF Loss

According to NBCSports, Cuban had the following to say:

“When we lost in the Conference Finals, I don’t think it was for a lack of talent,” Cuban told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks on Wednesday. “I think the Warriors deserve a lot of credit because they had played together for so long, their execution was phenomenal. … That wasn’t so much talent as it was corporate knowledge.” “The experience of having played together for all those years and been in crunch situations knowing what to do,” Cuban continued. “We hadn’t been there yet. We hadn’t been out of the first round in 10 years. A lot of it was execution and when talking to our guys during the series, that was the theme that kept coming up. “The Warriors knew where to be on both sides of the ball no matter how we adjusted. The teams we had played before hadn’t been as good at adjustments,” Cuban said. “It’s not so much ‘we need that second star,’ or whatever. It’s more ‘let’s get some time and experience in crunch situations, and it will pay off.”

How Will The Mavericks Play This Season?

With Luka Doncic running the offense, the Mavericks should once again be a threat in the Western Conference. With the added addition of Christian Wood, this team could be scary next year.

They have to put a few things together just like they did during the postseason this year, but if things go as planned for Dallas, they can find themselves in the same position that they were in a season ago.