Mark Williams has yet to return to Charlotte after they tried trading him to the Lakers

At the trade deadline, the Hornets and Lakers made a deal. Los Angeles traded players and picks to acquire Mark Williams from Charlotte.

However, the Lakers found multiple issues during his physical, and the trade was rescinded. Since the trade, Mark Williams has yet to return to the team. NBA insider Rod Boone said the team is waiting patiently for Williams to make his way back into the lineup. Charlotte’s next game is Wednesday night vs. the Lakers.

When will Mark Williams play again for the Hornets?

Mark Williams has to return to the Charlotte Hornets, per @rodboone “Unlike Knecht, who saw action Wednesday night against the Jazz in Utah after not playing on Monday despite being active for Luke Doncic’s Los Angeles debut, Williams remained away, undoubtedly to give the… pic.twitter.com/Xos4KhdIJV — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 16, 2025



The Lakers traded Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and picks to the Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams. After acquiring Luka Doncic from the Mavs, Los Angeles wanted a big man to pair with Luka. In the deal to acquire Doncic, the Lakers had to trade away all-star Anthony Davis. Williams failed his physical with the Lakers and the trade was quickly rescinded. Knecht and Reddish were back with Los Angeles.

Knecht is a rookie this season and he took one game off after being traded. He returned the following game for Los Angeles. On the flip side, Williams has yet to return for the Hornets since they traded him. The 23-year-old missed Charlotte’s final three games before the all-star break. Over his three-year career, Williams has missed extended time due to injury. He’s played in 23 of 52 games for the Hornets in 2024-25.

Additionally, his 43 games as a rookie is still a career-high for the former first-round pick. Remaining healthy long-term has been an uphill battle for Williams. The Hornets will be back in action tomorrow night on the road vs. the Lakers. Will Mark Williams make his return or does he still need time? Charlotte is reportedly willing to give Williams the space he needs before he can return. They understand how awkward the entire situation is.