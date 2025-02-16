Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Dallas Police Department confirmed Sunday.

Dallas Mavericks Assistant Coach Darrell Armstrong Allegedly Hit A Woman With A Gun, Threatened To Shoot Her

Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. CT on Saturday, according to a statement from DPD.

The 56-year-old Armstrong and a woman were arguing when Armstrong allegedly hit her with a gun and threatened to shoot her after she confronted him over a text from another woman.

UPDATE: Mavs assistant coach Darrell Armstrong has been charged with aggravated assault. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Armstrong hit his girlfriend with a pistol and threatened to shoot her after she confronted him over a text from another woman. pic.twitter.com/cHECzqeXMl — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) February 16, 2025



According to jail records, Armstrong was booked into jail shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond was set at $35,000, jail records showed. Armstrong has since posted bond. Police said the other individual was treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue.

Mavs Suspend Armstrong

In addition, The Associated Press reported on Sunday that the Mavericks are aware of the incident and have suspended an employee that they didn’t identify. That individual is presumably Armstrong.

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident,” the team said in a statement Sunday.

“We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. … We will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing.”

The NBA has yet to comment on the incident.

.@DALHoopsJournal can confirm that Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. More info will be published on https://t.co/IjXhvM4kyo shortly. https://t.co/Pj19BnYSFf — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 16, 2025



Armstrong is one of the longest tenured members of the Mavericks’ coaching staff. He joined midway through the 2008-09 season. He’s currently in his 10th full season as a Dallas assistant.

The North Carolina native spent two seasons with Dallas late in his 14-year NBA playing career and was a backup point guard on the 2005-06 team that lost to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

He also played for the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers and New Jersey Nets. In 1999, Armstrong won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, as well as the league’s Most Improved Player Award.