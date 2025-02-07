Even though the Mavericks just beat the reigning champions Celtics on Thursday evening, they are expecting a rather hostile environment on Saturday when they play their first home game since trading out superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers this past weekend.

The match is set to take place in Dallas against another Texan team, the Rockets, during an afternoon clash at the American Airlines Center. “Probably a lot of heartbreak amongst the fans,” Klay Thompson said after dropping 25 points in a 127-120 victory over Boston at TD Garden.

“Probably some boos. But, as a professional, you have to embrace everything, and we’re paid to play this game and perform at the highest level.” the veteran guard added. “I don’t know what to expect. I know Luka was so dear to every Mavs fan’s heart.”

Mavericks are offering refunds for all home games this season to season ticket holders who canceled packages after the Luka-AD trade 😳 Wow. (via @_abigaiiiil, @DLLS_Sports) pic.twitter.com/3JUHgWcntI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2025

Thompson knows that at the end of the day, winning is all that matters to the fans. “We’ve just got to win, and do it on a consistent basis, and give ourselves a chance to win the whole thing, and I think that will ease all of the fans’ pain and anger,” he assured. “It’s going to be weird, but that’s what we sign up for.”

His teammates Spencer Dinwiddie also talked about the upcoming home contest, and starting out by saying that the anger showed by the fans has been “completely understandable” as the they prepare to return. “It shows what Luka meant to the community. It shows how much the fan base loves him. Still loves him,

“Also, I think for a fan base that had Dirk for 20 years and seemingly right when Dirk was about to retire, they got Dirk 2.0 in a sense, it’s understandable,” the 31-year-old said. “Nobody is mad at Dallas fans for their reaction. With something that’s emotional, you have to give it a chance to process and feel and live in that moment.”

As for coach Jason Kidd, he understands the fans’ heartbreak, but says he has a responsibility to overcome these obstacles. “Things that have taken place … our sympathy goes to the fans, and understanding they can be upset,” he shared. “But, at the same time, as a coach, the guys that I have, we have to put them in position to be successful against Houston, and that’s all I’m focused on.”