Mavericks forward Christian Wood wants to be an All-Star

Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood has his sights set on becoming an All-Star. Wood has bounced around from seven different teams throughout the course of his six-year career.

Through 226 career NBA games, the UNLV product is averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Plus, he is shooting 52.1% from the field and 38.6% from long range.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Mavericks possess the 10th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks are giving Dallas higher odds than the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

Christian Wood this season: 24.3 PPG

8.7 RPG

1.7 APG

62 FG%

61 3PT%

The Mavs are +39 when he's on the floor All-Star? pic.twitter.com/k5vICAV5pM — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) October 26, 2022

Despite his exceptional stat line, Wood has not yet received an All-Star selection. In an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Mavericks wing explained his personal goals.

“Individually, of course, I want to be an All-Star in this league,” said Wood. “I think I have a good chance if I get the time and the minutes to show what I can really do.”

“I think I can definitely make a case for that. And I want to try to win as many games as I can. I want to get to the playoffs. I haven’t been to the playoffs one time in my career, and I want to try to make a run in the playoffs.”

Mavericks forward Christian Wood is aiming to receive his first All-Star selection this season

When Scotto asked Wood about the Mavericks’ potential this season, the forward replied, “They went to the Western Conference Finals last year.”

“I think we’re better this year, so I’ll say the Finals. That’s what everybody’s goal is. When we get to the playoffs, play for each other and play with each other.” Of course, he has to stay healthy with the Mavericks.

Last season, in 68 appearances as a center with the Houston Rockets, Wood logged 17.9 points, 2.3 assists, and 1 block per game. In addition to finishing with 33 double-doubles, he also averaged a career-high 10.1 rebounds.

Christian Wood will be an all-star. CWood with James Harden:

23.0 PTS, 8.7 REB on 53% shooting (33 mins) CWood with Luka Doncic:

25.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.5 AST on 55% shooting (25 mins)#MFFL — Chris (@Lisaminutid) October 23, 2022

On March 21, 2022, in the Rockets’ 115-97 win over the Washington Wizards, the California native scored a career-high 39 points in 36 minutes. He finished 14-of-18 (77.8%) shooting from the floor and 8-of-9 (88.9%) from downtown.

Through four games off the bench this season, Wood is averaging 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. The 27-year-old recorded 25 points in back-to-back performances to start the 2022-23 season.

If Christian Wood remains consistent, this could very well be his All-Star season. The forward might become the missing piece the Mavericks need to return to the playoffs with Luka Doncic.