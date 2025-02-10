For the first time since the Luka Doncic trade, Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont has finally spoken publicly. The executive wanted to make sure everyone around knew that despite the rumors of the franchise relocating to Las Vegas, where most of his family is based, they are staying put in Dallas.

“The Dallas Mavericks are not moving to Las Vegas,” he started off by addressing the speculation in a press conference. “There is no question in that. That is the answer, unequivocally. The Dallas Mavericks are the Dallas Mavericks, and they will be in Dallas.”

Another rampage of questions also were raised about the Mavs’ indisposition to pay for a supermax contract worth around $350 million, which their former Slovenian superstar would have been eligible for this upcoming summer. Dumont explained that the trade wasn’t related to cutting costs.

The Dallas Mavericks are not moving to Las Vegas, governor Patrick Dumont says https://t.co/J3vStYmunv — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 9, 2025

“This is not a resource consideration,” he explained this weekend. “For people who understand the NBA … the salary cap is basically the cap. So this is just a risk-allocation decision, right? No problem signing someone to the supermax. It’s just a portion of your cap. So it wasn’t an issue. Happy to do it if it’s there, no problem.”

The Dallas owner also acknowledges the fans’ frustrations following Luka’s shocking trade, after many of them protested out the American Airlines Center. “I clearly understand that, and I really appreciate that,” Patrick said about the reactions to the blockbuster exchange for Anthony Davis.

“I’m a big Luka fan,” he continued. “My family are big Luka fans. I have a really deep appreciation for what he brought to this team, what he brought to Dallas, and the excitement he brings. He’s an electrifying player.”

Despite the strange way in which Doncic’s trade was handled, Dumont wishes him the best. “I want you to know I really sympathize with all of our fans who feel hurt. Look, as far as I’m concerned, Luka is a Mav for life, and I really wish him nothing but happiness and success in his career as he continues in L.A.,” he said.