As the Grizzlies were heading up to play against New York this Tuesday, Derrick Rose revealed to the press that he considered hanging up his basketball shoes last summer when the Knicks decided not to re-sign him. The veteran shed light on his departure from the Manhattan club after competing three seasons at the Madison Square Garden.

“Around that time I was still trying to figure out if I still wanted to play,” the former MVP admitted in an interview with the New York Post. “Just trying to figure out my route, if I wanted to stay or leave.”

Fortunately for us fans, he decided to remain as a professional and signed a deal in Memphis on a two-year contract. However, the fact that the Knicks told him “they were moving on” was a huge blow for his self-esteem, which wasn’t a surprise considering he had a rotational role and only appeared in 27 contests during the last campaign.

With star guards as Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley, it was only natural that the 35-year-old wouldn’t have a place inside the Knicks’ future, but the player said there are no hard feelings with the club, considering what a special relationship he shares with coach Tom Thibodeau.

“I haven’t talked to Thibs since Jalen’s wedding (July 29). But it’s good,” Rose shared. “He sent me a bottle of champagne for my wedding. LIke a vintage bottle, too. So it’s love. That relationship, it won’t be strained. Even when they said they’re going in a different direction, I can’t be mad at Thibs for that.”

The veteran star knows he’s not the same player he was when he became a franchise leader in Chicago, but now he’s receiving more time on court as the Memphis roster has suffered many significant injuries this season. Halfway through the competition, Derrick is averaging 8.6 points and 3.4 assists per match.

Even though he already has retirement on his mind, he guarantees that he’s embracing the mentor role to help the Grizzlies turn this around this campaign and hopefully teach the younger generation a thing or two.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau believes that Rose deserves to become an NBA Hall of Famer

Derrick and Tom Thibodeau’s relationship extends beyond the Knicks franchise, as he was also the player’s coach with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. During the pregame conference this week, the tactician recognized Rose’s greatness and believes he should become a Hall of Famer.

“I was just thinking about him the other day. I’ve had him at every stage. The thing that stood out in his entire career, to me he’s a Hall of Fame player, was probably his humility. The role he has in Memphis you couldn’t ask for a better person,” he said.

“It’ll be good to see him. It’s no fun when you’re coaching against him….he’s a great guy. “Whatever role you ask him to play, he excels at it,” Thibodeau said right before the contest against Memphis.

About the 35-year-old once becoming the youngest player to ever win the MVP award, Tom shared why he’s so special. “When he was the youngest MVP, the thing that stood out was probably the humility… the humility to be a great teammate he’s always had that and the role he has in Memphis right now, you couldn’t ask for a better person to be around Ja,” the coach expressed.