Memphis’ Ja Morant recorded his 12th career triple-double in a win vs. the Bucks

The 2023-24 was essentially a lost one for Grizzlies all-star PG Ja Morant. Due to off-the-court issues, he was suspended for the first 25 games of the season. Morant had already missed nearly one-third of the regular season. He appeared in just nine games for the Grizzlies upon making his return.

Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and was sidelined for 73 of their 82 games last season. He’s played in five of the Grizzlies’ first six games to begin 2024-25. On Thursday night, Memphis was at home to face a struggling Milwaukee Bucks squad. With 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, Morant recorded his 12th career triple-double, It was also the 8th fastest triple-double in NBA history at 21 minutes and 28 seconds.

Ja Morant had a masterful game on Thursday night vs. the Bucks

JA MORANT WAS A WALKING HIGHLIGHT TONIGHT 🤯 26 PTS

14 AST (several were ridiculous)

10 REB His 12th-career triple-double in the @memgrizz W 👏 pic.twitter.com/w4mVbiQiNF — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2024



Without Ja Morant for nearly the entire 2023-24 season, the Grizzlies went 27-55. In their previous two seasons, Memphis won 50+ games twice. The 25-year-old PG is healthy again in 2024-25 and is playing at a high level for Memphis. His (20.4) points and (9.4) assists per game leads the Grizzlies this season. Morant and the Grizzlies are 3-3 after a 122-99 win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Grizzlies are dealing with several injuries early in the year, Morant is doing what he can to help the team win. He’s scored 22+ points in three of his five games in 2024-25. Additionally, he had double-digit assists in four of his first five games this season. Memphis needs that type of production from Morant if they want to compete in the West. The Grizzlies would love to see the PG get back to his career-high average of (27.4) points per game in 2021-22. On Saturday, the Grizzlies are on the road to face the 76ers after four straight home games.