NBA

Memphis’ Ja Morant recorded his 12th career triple-double in a win vs. the Bucks

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated8 mins ago on November 01, 2024

Ja Morant pic

The 2023-24 was essentially a lost one for Grizzlies all-star PG Ja Morant. Due to off-the-court issues, he was suspended for the first 25 games of the season. Morant had already missed nearly one-third of the regular season. He appeared in just nine games for the Grizzlies upon making his return. 

Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and was sidelined for 73 of their 82 games last season. He’s played in five of the Grizzlies’ first six games to begin 2024-25. On Thursday night, Memphis was at home to face a struggling Milwaukee Bucks squad. With 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, Morant recorded his 12th career triple-double, It was also the 8th fastest triple-double in NBA history at 21 minutes and 28 seconds.

Ja Morant had a masterful game on Thursday night vs. the Bucks


Without Ja Morant for nearly the entire 2023-24 season, the Grizzlies went 27-55. In their previous two seasons, Memphis won 50+ games twice. The 25-year-old PG is healthy again in 2024-25 and is playing at a high level for Memphis. His (20.4) points and (9.4) assists per game leads the Grizzlies this season. Morant and the Grizzlies are 3-3 after a 122-99 win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Grizzlies are dealing with several injuries early in the year, Morant is doing what he can to help the team win. He’s scored 22+ points in three of his five games in 2024-25. Additionally, he had double-digit assists in four of his first five games this season. Memphis needs that type of production from Morant if they want to compete in the West. The Grizzlies would love to see the PG get back to his career-high average of (27.4) points per game in 2021-22. On Saturday, the Grizzlies are on the road to face the 76ers after four straight home games.