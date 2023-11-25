Miami Heat Not Interested in Zach LaVine

It is no secret by now that the Bulls and Zach LaVine are not on the same page. As a result, the Zach LaVine trade sweepstakes have been been heating up in the past couple of weeks. There have been a few teams who have been mentioned in terms of the All-Star guard’s services. The main teams being brought up have been the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Miami Heat. However, it now seems as if the Heat are not interested in trading for LaVine at all. They are content with the current makeup of their squad.

Miami Heat Reportedly Not Interested in Chicago Bulls Shooting Guard, Zach LaVine

Heat Don’t Want to Part With Tyler Herro

Any potential package centered around Zach LaVine from the Heat will likely require Tyler Herro. Much like the Damian Lillard situation. The Heat feel as if LaVine already has the same skillset as Herro, but on a more expensive contract. Plus, he is an older player. That still does not change the fact that Zach LaVine is still miles better than Herro, but Miami seems set on Herro’s services for the future.

The two-time All-Star this season is still averaging 22.3 points on an effective field goal percentage of 53.1 percent. Clearly, the Bulls shooting guard still has something left in the tank. Even if the team could acquire LaVine without giving up Tyler Herro, the Heat would have an extremely expensive squad. They would exceed the $172.6 million luxury tax line by about $3 million. With all of this in mind, it somewhat makes sense why the Heat have no interest in negotiating for the star high-flyer.

Other Potential Destinations for Zach LaVine

While the Miami Heat are most likely out of the Zach LaVine sweepstakes, there are still a few squad around the NBA who would be extremely interested. Of course, the first team who comes to mind for many peers is the Los Angeles Lakers. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis getting older, many think a third star to form a star trio would elevate the team into the elite echelon of the Western Conference. The Bulls would still ask for a hefty package and the Lakers cannot afford to lose too much depth.

Another team many NBA peers have been bringing up is the Philadelphia 76ers. With them out of the shadow of James Harden, they have been playing more loosely and more free. The reigning MVP in Joel Embiid continues to perform at a high level and Tyrese Maxey looks like a star in the making. However, many speculate that Zach LaVine could be the missing piece to push them past the second round of the playoffs. Especially with the door in the Eastern Conference looking wide open for them considering the Milwaukee Bucks have been struggling. If Zach LaVine were brought into the fold, a course to a 76ers-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals seems extremely likely. All in all, whichever team lands LaVine, will be acquiring a high-level scorer who should increase their chances at a title this year.